Unbelievable! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets 64% DISCOUNT; Grab it today under 30000 now

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE fully priced Rs. 74999 can be yours for under Rs. 30000 today. Here are the Amazon offers you can avail.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 06 2023, 11:27 IST
Power-packed phones on a budget: Samsung Galaxy F13, Poco M5, Moto G32, more
Realme C55
1/5 Realme C55: The newly added entry-level Realme C55 features a 5000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging support. It packs the MediaTek Helio G88 Chipset, and a 64MP AI primary rear camera. It comes at a price of Rs. 10999 available on the official website and Flipkart and Amazon.  (Priya / HT Tech)
Poco M5
2/5 POCO M5: It has a 6.58-inch FHD+ 90Hz Display, a 5000mAh battery, and is powered by the MediaTek G99 chipset. For photography, it gets a  50MP triple camera and 8MP front camera. It comes at a starting price of Rs. 10999 on Amazon and Flipkart.  (HT Tech)
Moto G32
3/5 Moto G32: It has a strong 5000mAh battery support and power from the Snapdragon 680 chipset. The Moto G32 offers a 6.5-inch Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and packs a 50MP camera with a 16MP selfie camera. You can find it priced at Rs. 10499.  (Motorola)
Samsung Galaxy F13
4/5 Samsung Galaxy F13: It packs a huge 6000mAh battery and gets an Exynos 850 chipset. Topping it all, the smartphone offers a 50MP rear and an 8MP front camera. The Galaxy F13 is available in three colour options – Nightsky Green, Waterfall Blue and Sunrise Copper starting at Rs. 10999.  (Flipkart )
image caption
5/5 Redmi 10A Sport: It packs a 5000mAh battery and it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core Processor. The smartphone also comes with an AMOLED Display and houses a 13MP rear and a 5MP front camera. It comes at an affordable price of Rs. 10499.  (Xiaomi)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available on Amazon with amazing price drop offers. (Samsung)

A premium phone fully priced at Rs. 75000 can be purchased for under Rs. 30000 today on Amazon. Sounds unreal? Well, what if we tell you that you can further bring down the cost of the phone. The device with such amazing offers is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone worth Rs. 74999 can be availed at a massively reduced rate with the help of discount and the exchange offer on Amazon. You can avail bank offers too. Check the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price drop details on Amazon here.

Know how to get Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with whopping discount

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available under Amazon's Summer Sale deal, offering tempting offers on the phone. The Galaxy S20 FE is available at a discount of 64 percent on Amazon for Rs. 26990. This is not all, other than the discount, the rate of the phone can further be brought down. Wondering how? Check out the details below.

If you have an older phone to exchange, you will be able to save more on the phone. With the help of the exchange offer, you will be able to bring down the price of the phone by up to Rs. 25640. That is, by combining both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can be reduced to up to Rs. 1350. But, it needs to be noted here that the reduction in the price on exchange depends upon the model of the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B08VB57558

Meanwhile, there are several bank offers available on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE including: 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI Transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on ICICI Credit Card Non-EMI Transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Kotak Credit Card EMI transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on Kotak Credit Card Non-EMI Transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; among others.

How to avail Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price drop offer

Step 1:

Visit either the official website of Amazon or its mobile application and search for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.
Step 2:

Select the size variant and color of the phone you want to buy. It can be noted that the offers being provided on the phone varies depending on the size and color variant.
Step 3:

If you want to avail the phone on exchange, then click on With Exchange on the Amazon's website or app, then provide all the details you are being asked for.
Step 4:

Now, click on Buy Now and complete the payment making process. You can avail the bank offer on the phone while making payment.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 May, 11:27 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Unbelievable! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets 64% DISCOUNT; Grab it today under 30000 now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone
    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets