Unbelievable! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets 64% DISCOUNT; Grab it today under 30000 now

A premium phone fully priced at Rs. 75000 can be purchased for under Rs. 30000 today on Amazon. Sounds unreal? Well, what if we tell you that you can further bring down the cost of the phone. The device with such amazing offers is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone worth Rs. 74999 can be availed at a massively reduced rate with the help of discount and the exchange offer on Amazon. You can avail bank offers too. Check the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price drop details on Amazon here.

Know how to get Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with whopping discount

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available under Amazon's Summer Sale deal, offering tempting offers on the phone. The Galaxy S20 FE is available at a discount of 64 percent on Amazon for Rs. 26990. This is not all, other than the discount, the rate of the phone can further be brought down. Wondering how? Check out the details below.

If you have an older phone to exchange, you will be able to save more on the phone. With the help of the exchange offer, you will be able to bring down the price of the phone by up to Rs. 25640. That is, by combining both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can be reduced to up to Rs. 1350. But, it needs to be noted here that the reduction in the price on exchange depends upon the model of the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B08VB57558

Meanwhile, there are several bank offers available on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE including: 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI Transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on ICICI Credit Card Non-EMI Transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Kotak Credit Card EMI transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on Kotak Credit Card Non-EMI Transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; among others.