Unlock the Future: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G AI now available with a huge discount on Amazon

Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G AI smartphone at a discounted price, presenting a great opportunity for tech enthusiasts.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 09 2024, 16:37 IST
Dive into the world of innovation with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G AI smartphone. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
Dive into the world of innovation with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G AI smartphone. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G AI smartphone is now more accessible than ever with a significant price cut on Amazon, making it an attractive option for tech enthusiasts. Originally priced at Rs. 1,44,999, the smartphone is now available at a discounted rate of Rs. 1,39,999, offering customers substantial savings on this cutting-edge device.

Discounts and Offers:

In addition to the reduced price, customers can take advantage of various discounts and offers to make their purchase even more enticing. The smartphone is eligible for EMI options starting at Rs. 6,788, with a No Cost EMI option available for selected credit cards. Customers can also benefit from exchange offers, receiving up to Rs. 37,000 off when trading in their old devices. Moreover, bank offers provide additional discounts of up to Rs. 6,000 on select credit cards and HDFC Bank debit cards.

About the Product:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G boasts an array of impressive features that set it apart from the competition. With a new titanium exterior and a 17.25cm (6.8") flat display, it offers a sleek and stylish design that is sure to turn heads. Building on the legacy of the Galaxy Note series, the smartphone features enhanced precision for writing, tapping, and navigating, thanks to its flat display.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

One of the standout features of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is its camera capabilities. With the most megapixels on a smartphone and advanced AI processing, it sets the industry standard for image quality. The new ProVisual engine enhances color tone, reduces noise, and brings out detail in every shot. Additionally, the smartphone introduces Circle to Search, allowing users to circle objects on their screen with the S Pen or finger to initiate a Google Search.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, the Galaxy S24 Ultra delivers lightning-fast processing, making it ideal for gaming and multimedia tasks. With ray tracing technology, users can enjoy hyper-realistic graphics and immersive gameplay experiences like never before.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G offers a winning combination of premium design, advanced features, and exceptional performance, now available at a more affordable price point on Amazon.

First Published Date: 09 Mar, 16:37 IST
