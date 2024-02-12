 Valentine's Day gift: From iPhone 15 Pro to Poco X6, check out huge discounts on Amazon | Mobile News

Valentine's Day gift: From iPhone 15 Pro to Poco X6, check out huge discounts on Amazon

The last-minute Valentine's Day gift ideas, grab massive discounts on top smartphones such as iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, Poco X6, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 12 2024, 14:01 IST
iPhone 15 Pro
Buy an iPhone 15 Pro as a Valentine's Day gift for your loved one. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15 Pro
Buy an iPhone 15 Pro as a Valentine's Day gift for your loved one. (HT Tech)

Valentine's Day gift: Valentine's Day is just two days away which means you just have a few hours to buy a memorable gift for your loved one. If you are someone who's looking for some special gifts then there is nothing better than gifting premium and flagship smartphones to your partner this Valentine's Day. To give you some more good news, Amazon is providing massive price cuts on top smartphones such as iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, Poco X6, and more, giving you the chance to get the perfect Valentine's Day gift at a reasonable price. Check details here.

Products included in this article

4% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro (256 GB) - Natural Titanium
(114)
₹137,990 ₹144,900
Buy now
41% OFF
SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 FE 5G (Mint 128 GB Storage) (8 GB RAM)
(26)
₹47,190 ₹79,999
Buy now
9% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 (256 GB) - Black
(158)
₹80,990 ₹89,900
Buy now
22% OFF
Apple iPhone 14 (512 GB) - Starlight
(4,562)
₹84,999 ₹109,900
Buy now
36% OFF
POCO X6 5G (Mirror Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Flow AMOLED Display| Up to 24GB RAM Memory Extension 3.0 | Snapdragon 7s Gen2 |Wildboost 2.0 Gaming Optimisation |64 MP Camera | 67 W Turbo Charger
(1)
₹22,250 ₹34,990
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
Apple iPhone 15 Pro (256 GB) - Natural Titanium 4.1/5 ₹ 137,990
SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 FE 5G (Mint 128 GB Storage) (8 GB RAM) 4/5 ₹ 47,190
Apple iPhone 15 (256 GB) - Black 4.5/5 ₹ 80,990
Apple iPhone 14 (512 GB) - Starlight 4.5/5 ₹ 84,999
POCO X6 5G (Mirror Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Flow AMOLED Display| Up to 24GB RAM Memory Extension 3.0 | Snapdragon 7s Gen2 |Wildboost 2.0 Gaming Optimisation |64 MP Camera | 67 W Turbo Charger 5/5 ₹ 22,250
Hide List

Top smartphone for Valentine's Day gift

  1. Apple iPhone 15 Pro:

Top smartphone for Valentine's Day gift

  1. Apple iPhone 15 Pro:

B0CHX5J2ND-1

The iPhone 15 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and a titanium frame. It is powered by an A17 Pro SoC, a 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores. The iPhone 15 Pro comes with a triple camera setup which features a Pro 48MP main camera which features 7 pro lenses for amazing picture quality. If you are eyeing this device, then it is available at just Rs.137990 on Amazon, which is 5 percent less than the original price.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Specifications
Display: 6.1-inchRear camera: 48MP
Processor: A17 ProFront camera: 12MP
Battery: Up to 29 hoursStorage: 256GB

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE:

B0CJXPYJC3-2

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz. It has a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP wide camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The front camera is a 10MP selfie shooter. The 50MP camera features 3X optical zoom. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is powered by an Exynos 2200 SoC. The Galaxy S23 FE features a 4500mAh battery and enables fast charging up to 25W. You can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE at Rs.48999 on Amazon. The device is available at a massive 39 percent discount.

We are on WhatsApp Channels.Click to join.

Specifications
Display: 6.4-inchRear camera: 50MP
Processor: Exynos 2200 Front camera: 10MP
Battery: 4500mAhStorage: 128GB

3. Apple iPhone 15:

B0CHX2WQLX-3

The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Dynamic Island on the front. The smartphone is powered by A16 Bionic chipset with 5-core GPU and USB-C port charging. It comes with a dual camera setup which includes a 48MP main camera and 12MP front camera. The iPhone 15 claims to offer up to 20 hours of video playback time. The smartphone is available at a 14 percent discount on Amazon, giving the advantage of buying the latest iPhone as a Valentine's Day gift.

Specifications
Display: 6.1-inchRear camera: 48MP
Processor: A16 BionicFront camera: 12MP
Battery: Up to 20 hours Storage: 256 GB

4. Apple iPhone 14:

 

B0BDJBXLSJ-4

The Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone offers all-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback. The smartphone supports the iOS17 update to enhance your iPhone 14 performance. The iPhone 14 features an advanced camera system including a 12MP dual camera and 12MP Front camera. It is equipped with an A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU for smooth performance. It also gets a superfast 5G cellular connection. On Amazon, the iPhone 14 is available at 17 percent discount.

Specifications
Display: 6.1-inchRear camera: 12MP 
Processor: A15 BionicFront camera: 12MP 
Battery: up to 20 hours Storage: 256GB

5. Poco X6 5G:

 

B0CSDSJ31L-5

The Poco X6 sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED 12-bit display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1800nits peak brightness. For performance, the Poco X6 is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor paired with 12GB LPDDR4xRAM. It also sports an Adreno 710 GPU for amazing graphics. Poco X6 features a triple camera setup which includes 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra wide camera and 2MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone features a 16MP selfie camera. You can get the smartphone with a 26 percent discount on Amazon.

Specifications
Display: 6.67-inchRear camera: 64MP
Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2Front camera:  16MP
Battery:  5100 mAhStorage: 512 GB

Also, read these top stories today:

 

Facebook a mess? Facebook can't copy or acquire its way to another two decades of prosperity. Is the CEO Mark Zuckerberg up to it? Facebook is like an abandoned amusement park of badly executed ideas, says analyst. Interesting? Check it out here

Elon Musk's Purchase of Twitter Is Still in Court! A court wants Elon Musk to testify before the US SEC regarding potential violations of laws in connection with his purchase of Twitter. Know where things stand here.

Does Tesla lacks AI Play? Analysts highlight this aspect and for Tesla, that is trouble. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Feb, 13:58 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Valentine's Day gift: From iPhone 15 Pro to Poco X6, check out huge discounts on Amazon
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Amid anticipation for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO reveals surge in popularity for Netflix Games' GTA Trilogy
Grand theft auto
GTA 4 and GTA 5 coming to Netflix Games? Huge expansion on cards for Take-Two Interactive
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch: Bad news! Know what just happened to Take-Two Interactive
GTA 6
Big question over GTA 6 release! Dark cloud looms over Take-Two; know what happened
GTA Online
Rockstar unveils GTA Online's weekly discounts, offering players savings and thrills; check deadline

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets