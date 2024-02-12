Valentine's Day gift: From iPhone 15 Pro to Poco X6, check out huge discounts on Amazon

Valentine's Day gift: Valentine's Day is just two days away which means you just have a few hours to buy a memorable gift for your loved one. If you are someone who's looking for some special gifts then there is nothing better than gifting premium and flagship smartphones to your partner this Valentine's Day. To give you some more good news, Amazon is providing massive price cuts on top smartphones such as iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, Poco X6, and more, giving you the chance to get the perfect Valentine's Day gift at a reasonable price. Check details here. Products included in this article 4% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro (256 GB) - Natural Titanium (114) 41% OFF SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 FE 5G (Mint 128 GB Storage) (8 GB RAM) (26) 9% OFF Apple iPhone 15 (256 GB) - Black (158) 22% OFF Apple iPhone 14 (512 GB) - Starlight (4,562) 36% OFF POCO X6 5G (Mirror Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Flow AMOLED Display| Up to 24GB RAM Memory Extension 3.0 | Snapdragon 7s Gen2 |Wildboost 2.0 Gaming Optimisation |64 MP Camera | 67 W Turbo Charger (1)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro:

The iPhone 15 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and a titanium frame. It is powered by an A17 Pro SoC, a 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores. The iPhone 15 Pro comes with a triple camera setup which features a Pro 48MP main camera which features 7 pro lenses for amazing picture quality. If you are eyeing this device, then it is available at just Rs.137990 on Amazon, which is 5 percent less than the original price.

Specifications Display: 6.1-inch Rear camera: 48MP Processor: A17 Pro Front camera: 12MP Battery: Up to 29 hours Storage: 256GB

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz. It has a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP wide camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The front camera is a 10MP selfie shooter. The 50MP camera features 3X optical zoom. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is powered by an Exynos 2200 SoC. The Galaxy S23 FE features a 4500mAh battery and enables fast charging up to 25W. You can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE at Rs.48999 on Amazon. The device is available at a massive 39 percent discount.

Specifications Display: 6.4-inch Rear camera: 50MP Processor: Exynos 2200 Front camera: 10MP Battery: 4500mAh Storage: 128GB

3. Apple iPhone 15:

The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Dynamic Island on the front. The smartphone is powered by A16 Bionic chipset with 5-core GPU and USB-C port charging. It comes with a dual camera setup which includes a 48MP main camera and 12MP front camera. The iPhone 15 claims to offer up to 20 hours of video playback time. The smartphone is available at a 14 percent discount on Amazon, giving the advantage of buying the latest iPhone as a Valentine's Day gift.

Specifications Display: 6.1-inch Rear camera: 48MP Processor: A16 Bionic Front camera: 12MP Battery: Up to 20 hours Storage: 256 GB

4. Apple iPhone 14:

The Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone offers all-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback. The smartphone supports the iOS17 update to enhance your iPhone 14 performance. The iPhone 14 features an advanced camera system including a 12MP dual camera and 12MP Front camera. It is equipped with an A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU for smooth performance. It also gets a superfast 5G cellular connection. On Amazon, the iPhone 14 is available at 17 percent discount.

Specifications Display: 6.1-inch Rear camera: 12MP Processor: A15 Bionic Front camera: 12MP Battery: up to 20 hours Storage: 256GB

5. Poco X6 5G:

The Poco X6 sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED 12-bit display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1800nits peak brightness. For performance, the Poco X6 is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor paired with 12GB LPDDR4xRAM. It also sports an Adreno 710 GPU for amazing graphics. Poco X6 features a triple camera setup which includes 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra wide camera and 2MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone features a 16MP selfie camera. You can get the smartphone with a 26 percent discount on Amazon.

Specifications Display: 6.67-inch Rear camera: 64MP Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Front camera: 16MP Battery: 5100 mAh Storage: 512 GB

