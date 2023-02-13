Valentine's Day! Huge discounts on iPhone 14 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Flip 4, more

Valentine's Day is almost here and so is the time to show your partner the extent of your love. The best way to do this is by gifting them a brand-new smartphone preferably, a premium one. To make it easier for shoppers, Croma has announced amazing deals on a wide-range of smartphones, which includes iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more. In addition to discounts, customers can also grab bank benefits to make the deals even more amazing!

So, what are you waiting for? Check out the Croma offers here.

Croma Valentine's Day offers

Croma is offering up to Rs. 3000 discount on the marked price at select stores on iPhone 14.

Croma is offering up to Rs. 4000 discount on the marked price at select stores on iPhone 14 Plus.

Croma is offering up to Rs. 8000 discount on the marked price at select stores on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Customers purchasing iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with HDFC Cards get Rs. 3,000 cashback and 6 months No-Cost EMI.

At Croma, on purchase of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the customer can avail a discount of up to Rs. 8000 on the marked price at select stores and purchase the Samsung Galaxy watch 4 at just Rs. 2999.

At Croma, on purchase of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 the customer can avail a discount of up to Rs. 6000 on the marked price at select stores and purchase the Samsung Galaxy watch 4 at just Rs. 2999.

At Croma, on purchase of Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 can be bought for just Rs. 2999 at select stores.

Croma is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at just Rs. 2999 on purchase of any of the following smartphones, Samsung S22 Ultra, Samsung S23 or Samsung S23 Plus at select Croma Stores.

