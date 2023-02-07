Valentine's Day near, check this awesome iPhone 13 Mini price cut; SAVE Rs. 23050

    Trending News

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 07 2023, 21:24 IST
    Valentine's day is fast approaching. In just a week from today, the celebration of love will be here. And if you are looking for a special gift for your special someone, while trying not to go over budget, then gifting her an iPhone should be on your radar. Yes, we know iPhones are generally very expensive. But right now, Amazon has a lucrative iPhone 13 Mini price cut deal which brings down the price of the Rs. 69900 smartphone to just Rs. 46850, including exchange offer. Check the details.

    iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon

    The retail price of the iPhone 13 Mini 128GB variant is Rs. 69900. However, there is a stunning discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 Mini price cut offer, you get a flat 7 percent discount. This is a nifty Rs. 5000 off on the iPhone device. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 64900. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole. For many, this in itself would be an exciting offer. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with just one little step.

    Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs.18050 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. However, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an equally expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the iPhone 13 Mini home for just Rs. 46850. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 23050.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    Why the iPhone 13 Mini

    The iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with1200 nits of brightness. It comes equipped with Apple A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera with retina flash. The deal has all the colors including green available.

    First Published Date: 07 Feb, 21:24 IST
