Vivo 128GB smartphones: Top 10 picks for excellent storage

The name "Vivo" isn't unfamiliar regarding ground-breaking innovation in the smartphone market. Vivo is well-known for creating disruptive smartphones with distinctive and original looks and technology that set industry norms. Vivo pioneered once-ubiquitous pop-up cameras and, currently- the in-display fingerprint scanners.

With the company's continued push into new foreign markets outside of its native China, Vivo is slowly becoming one of the leading smartphone brands. Their phones are sleek, elegant, and filled with features that set them apart from the competition. Vivo phones have a reputation for having high-quality camera systems, budget pricing, and a number of new features that set them apart from the competition, such as a face unlock mechanism that is faster and more secure than previous methods.

Vivo smartphones are the ideal combination of amazing functionality and attractive appearance. Vivo can provide you with a simple smartphone with fewer features or a premium smartphone with all of the fantastic characteristics. Vivo mobiles also come with a plethora of customisation options thanks to the FunTouch OS. Furthermore, the broad price range ensures that all budgets are met.

Vivo's flagship smartphone line is the X series; these phones have high-end specs yet are often priced in the mid-range. They frequently include camera improvements like a physical gimbal sensor on the main camera for better optical image stabilisation. Vivo also has its Y-series of devices, which include the Y70 and Y20s. In general, these are trustworthy, low-cost devices.

So, if you're seeking to upgrade your smartphone, a Vivo 128GB smartphone is an excellent option to consider. If you merely maintain photographs, movies, and music, 128GB Vivo phones with some cloud storage is generally sufficient. It provides more than enough space to play with when used moderately.

So, without further ado, here is a list of the top Vivo Smartphones with Large Storage, which also offer a fantastic balance of camera quality and cost, making them an excellent choice for both photography specialists and casual users. There is a great Vivo smartphone for everyone, with models in all price levels.

1. Vivo V20 Pro

With the Vivo V20 Pro's outstanding and revolutionary camera technologies, you can become a social media star by taking clear, detailed, and colourful images and videos. To capture stunning images and videos, this smartphone includes a 44 MP Eye AF Dual Selfie Camera, a 105° Wide-angle Front Camera, and Night Selfie 2.0 with Aura Screen Light technology. Along with this wide-angle camera, a distortion-correction algorithm allows you to create wide-angle images and movies that include everything and everyone you don't want to miss.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform powers the phone, ensuring a seamless and simple mobile computing experience. Its AMOLED FHD+ display provides realistic and brilliant colours for a pleasurable viewing experience. The 4000 mAh battery, together with FlashCharge, ensures that your smartphone is always ready to go.

Specifications of Vivo V20 Pro:

Model: V20 Pro

Display: Full HD+ E1 Pro AMOLED Display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

SIM Type: Dual SIM

Pros Cons Beautiful E1 Pro AMOLED Display A bit pricey 5G enabled Amazing camera quality Smooth performance

2. Vivo Y27

Among the best Best Vivo Storage Phones, is the gorgeous and well-built Vivo Y27 smartphone. This phone has an upscale appearance and a twin ring design with geometric motifs.

The vivo allows you to experience photography like never before. Capture stunning moments with a powerful dual 50MP+2MP back camera and an 8MP selfie camera with night mode. The 6.64-inch FHD+ LCD Sunlight Display guarantees good visibility outside. With 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a Helio G85 chipset, you can expect lightning-fast performance. This phone features the latest Extended RAM 3.0 technology, which can accommodate up to 6GB of additional RAM. With the big RAM support, you may run multiple apps in the background and switch between them with ease. Face Access and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor make it simple to unlock. For extended usage, the 5000mAh battery offers quick 44W FlashCharge.

Specifications of Vivo Y27:

Model: Y27

Display: Full HD+ LCD Display

Processor: Helio G85

SIM Type: Dual SIM

Pros Cons Good camera quality Does not support 5G Nice display Long life battery

3. Vivo Y17s

The Y17s stands tall among the best in the business, packed with top-notch features. The Vivo Y17s has a stunning edge-to-edge screen, guaranteeing consumers with the greatest visual experience possible. Its ergonomic form fits snugly in the hand, displaying a pleasing combination of beauty and utility. The Vivo Y17s, powered by a powerful chipset, provides a faultless experience whether gaming or multitasking. This Vivo 128GB smartphone ensures a lag-free experience when combined with high-speed 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

With a long-lasting battery, the Y17s keeps you mobile at all times. Vivo's OS 13 software integration with the Y17s is simple and straightforward. Users get the finest experience tailored to their needs with continuous updates. If photography is your thing, the Y17s will not let you down. It produces colourful and clear photos thanks to numerous camera sets. A photographer's fantasy, in particular, is the night mode.

Specifications of Vivo Y17s:

Model: Y17s

Display: HD+ LCD Display

Processor: Helio G85

SIM Type: Dual SIM

Pros Cons Great battery life Some complaints about minor lag Amazing camera quality

4. Vivo Y56 5G

The Y56 5G features a 16.72cm (6.58-inch) HD+ Incelldisplay with an immersive big view. 5G alters your life in unprecedented ways. It has provided enormous convenience to many parts of society. innovative Extended RAM 3.0 technology adds up to 8 GB of RAM from ROM. Feel free to capture and keep those special moments in your life thanks to the spacious 128 GB capacity, which can be expanded by up to 1 TB to meet your demands. Its huge 5000 mAh (TYP) battery lasts a long time and recharges swiftly with 18W Fast Charge. The MediaTek 5G Ultra Save technology works to lower the power required by the processor in order to keep the charged battery running for a longer amount of time.

The Vivo 128GB Y56 5G captures substantially more detail because to its 50 MP main camera. Whether it's bright or dark, you can rely on our exceptional picture processing to provide ultra-sharp photographs rich in detail. Thanks to our upgraded bokeh algorithm, the 2MP Bokeh camera produces precise and complex images.

Specifications of Vivo Y56 5G:

Model: Y56 5G

Display: Full HD+ LCD Display

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 700

SIM Type: Dual SIM

Pros Cons Great performance Some complaints about device heating up 5G enabled Nice camera quality

5. Vivo Y36

The vivo Y36 features a glass front, a plastic back, and a plastic frame. The display is one of the vivo Y36's key draws. It features a 6.64-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 23881080 pixels. It also has a refresh rate of 90Hz, which makes navigation and gaming smoother and more responsive. On the back, the vivo Y36 boasts a dual-camera arrangement with a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for portrait mode.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset powers the vivo Y36, which is a 6nm octa-core processor with the Kryo 265 CPU cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz. It also comes with an Adreno 610 GPU. The chipset is capable of 4G LTE connectivity but not 5G. The vivo Y36 has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is quite amazing for the price. It also includes a microSD card slot.

Specifications of Vivo Y36:

Model: Y36

Display: Full HD+ LCD Display

Processor: Snapdragon 680

SIM Type: Dual SIM

Pros Cons Great camera features No 5G connectivity Smooth performance

6. Vivo T2x 5G

With the excellent Vivo 128GB T2x 5G, you may enjoy stunning images and a faultless user experience. The Vivo T2x 5G delivers exceptional performance thanks to its 7 nm 5G CPU, the octa-core Dimensity 6020, which has a maximum clock speed of 2.2 GHz. Furthermore, because of its great capacity and low jitter, 5G makes it simple to share media and download data swiftly.

Furthermore, the 50 MP main camera on this smartphone captures every detail you see. Furthermore, Super Night Selfie uses noise cancellation technology alongside an Aura Screen Light to generate a relaxing light that is effective in low light conditions. The ground-breaking Extended RAM 3.0 technology also leverages ROM to expand RAM up to 8 GB. This allows for smooth app switching and the operation of up to 27 active applications in the background.

Specifications of Vivo T2x 5G:

Model: T2x 5G

Display: Full HD+ LCD Display

Processor: Dimensity 6020

SIM Type: Dual SIM

Pros Cons Great performance Charging isn't as fast 5G enabled Decent camera

7. Vivo V29 5G

Discover an intriguing array of features on this ultra-slim smartphone with a 3D curved display. A floating Mountain-like texture is created by the unique 3D Magnetic Particle and nano-scale Magnetic Particle. The overall effect of 3D particle technology is comparable to that of thousands of stars. Furthermore, the phone comes with a smart aura light, which gives brilliant light even in low-light situations.

The 50 MP front camera with enhanced Field of View and Auto Focus (AF) makes it possible to take breathtaking selfies like never before. This phone, inspired by top Indian wedding photographers, allows you to shoot stunning wedding photographs that you can instantly share on social media. This Vivo 128GB phone's FlashCharge Technology provides 80 W of charging power, allowing it to charge from 0% to 100% in just 18 minutes. You may also take amazing moonlight photos with the included 50 MP OIS night camera.

Specifications of Vivo V29 5G:

Model: V29 5G

Display: Full HD+ AMOLED Display

Processor: Snapdragon 778G

SIM Type: Dual SIM

Pros Cons Full HD+ AMOLED Display Camera quality can be improved 5G enabled Smooth performance

8. Vivo Y200 5G

The vivo Y200 5G adheres to the brand's goal of providing a visually appealing and elegant smartphone. The vivo Y200 5G is one of the slimmest smartphones on a mid-range budget with a flagship-like in-hand feel, measuring up to 7.69mm. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch Ultra Vision AMOLED screen for immersive cinematic watching. Its octa-core 2GHz processor has two performance and six efficiency cores. The Vivo 128GB Y200 5G boasts greater gaming performance, faster app opening speeds, improved images in videos and games, and less network delay thanks to the processor. The performance is further enhanced by 8GB of RAM and 8GB of expanded RAM, as well as 128GB of internal storage.

On the back, the Vivo Y200 5G boasts a dual-camera arrangement with a 64MP primary lens with f/1.79 aperture and OIS and an f/2.4 2 MP bokeh lens. A 16 MP texture portrait camera with f/2.0 aperture is located on the front. In daylight, both the front and back cameras can produce incredibly detailed images.

Specifications of Vivo Y200 5G:

Model: Y200 5G

Display: Full HD+ AMOLED Display

Processor: 4th Gen Octa Core

SIM Type: Dual SIM

Pros Cons AMOLED Display Average sound quality 5G enabled Great battery life Nice camera quality

9. Vivo Y100A 5G

Owners of the popular High Storage Vivo Smartphones Y100A may benefit from the most recent software advances, including increased security measures, updated user interface features, and a slew of unique functionalities that boost productivity and entertainment options, with Android OS v13.0. The Vivo Y100A smartphone has an outstanding AMOLED display that provides an excellent visual experience. AMOLED technology provides several benefits that improve the quality of images and movies displayed on the screen. Furthermore, the Vivo Y100A has two storage options: 128GB and 256GB, as well as 8GB RAM.

Out of the box, the Vivo 128GB Y100A runs the latest FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13. The smartphone includes a 64-megapixel primary back camera with OIS. On the back panels, there are also dual 2-megapixel cameras and an LED flash. The device has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Among the connectivity options on the Vivo Y100A are dual SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and OTG.

Specifications of Vivo Y100A 5G:

Model: Y100A 5G

Display: Full HD+ AMOLED Display

Processor: Snapdragon 695

SIM Type: Dual SIM

Pros Cons AMOLED display Slow performance 5G enabled Nice camera quality

10. Vivo X50

The Vivo X50 smartphone is sleek and ready to go, and it will become your new favourite companion for work and play. The Super AMOLED Ultra O screen ensures that every scenario you view looks fantastic on-screen. It also boasts a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a response rate of 180 Hz. With the phone's Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 mobile platform and 8 GB of RAM, you can easily run many programmes or play intensive games on this smartphone. This Vivo 128GB also features an internal memory capacity of 128 GB, which allows you to conveniently save your photographs and files.

It also includes a pro-quad camera system for taking stunning photos. This smartphone's strong 48 MP main back camera will let you take stunning photos. Not only that, but this quad-camera system features a 13 MP portrait lens, an 8 MP super wide-angle lens, and a 5 MP macro lens.

Specifications of Vivo X50:

Model: X50

Display: Full HD+ E3 Super AMOLED Display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730

SIM Type: Dual SIM

Pros Cons E3 Super AMOLED Display Price is a bit high Great camera quality Decent battery life

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vivo V20 Pro Full HD+ E1 Pro AMOLED Display 5G enabled Triple rear camera Vivo Y27 Sunlight Display Face Access security Fast charging Vivo Y17s Dual camera 5000 mAh Battery HD+ Display Vivo Y56 5G 5G enabled Dual camera 5000 mAh Battery Vivo Y36 Super Night Algorithm (camera) 5000mAh battery Extended RAM 3.0 technology Vivo T2x 5G 5G enabled 5000 mAh Battery Dual camera Vivo V29 5G AMOLED Display 5G enabled 80 W FlashCharge Vivo Y200 5G AMOLED Display 5G enabled Dual camera Vivo Y100A 5G AMOLED Display 5G enabled Triple Rear Camera Vivo X50 E3 Super AMOLED Display Ultra O display Quad camera

Best value for money

Vivo Y200 5G

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor powers the Y200 5G, which is combined with 8GB LPDDR 4X RAM and 128GB of storage. This smartphone is among the Top Vivo Mobiles 128GB that also supports 8 GB of additional RAM and has a five-layer liquid cooling system.

The 6.66-inch 120Hz Ultra Vision AMOLED punch-hole display on the mid-range smartphone has a 91.99% screen-to-body ratio. It has a dual camera arrangement on the rear with a 64 MP GW3 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, OIS, and 4k 60 fps video recording. The secondary camera being a 2MP Bokeh sensor with Aura Light, can assist in determining the proper temperature for night pictures. In the camera app, the Aura Light also has 38 levels of colour adjustment and is a great option for wedding-style portrait modes. The Y 200 5G is also backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and a 44W rapid charge that can charge the smartphone from 0 to 50% in just 19 minutes.

Overall, the Vivo 128GB Y200 5G provides the best value for money.

Best product overall

Vivo Y17s

With the Vivo Y17S smartphone, you may enjoy seamless multitasking and ample storage. With 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity, you'll have plenty of room to store your data, apps, and memories, providing a smooth and efficient user experience. With the Vivo Y17S's 6.56-inch LCD display, you can immerse yourself in a world of vibrant colours and fine details. With a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a resolution of 1612 720, your content comes to life with amazing clarity. The Vivo 128GB Y17S's user-friendly and simple interface with Funtouch OS 13 Global provides a seamless and customisable experience, allowing you to tailor your smartphone to your preferences and needs. The MediaTek Helio G85 processor of the vivo Y17S provides quick performance. This powerful processor offers a lag-free experience every time, giving the performance you require whether you're streaming, gaming, or multitasking.

The Vivo Y17S is not only powerful but also elegantly designed, making it the best overall product.

How to buy the best Vivo 128GB phone?

The process of choosing your new Vivo 128GB phone entails researching the phones, speaking with other users, industry professionals, and analysts who have hands-on experience with the smartphones, and then choosing the best from all of the available options. Finally, before making your ultimate decision, consider the following factors:

Design: Design, size disparities, material alternatives, and colour possibilities give enough variety to form an opinion.

Design, size disparities, material alternatives, and colour possibilities give enough variety to form an opinion. Performance: Because smartphones are the centre of many people's lives, the best Vivo 128GB phone should have a fast and capable OS to handle all multitasking.

Because smartphones are the centre of many people's lives, the best Vivo 128GB phone should have a fast and capable OS to handle all multitasking. Camera: Arguably the most valuable component of a Vivo smartphone, a camera system's consistency and reliability may make or break the overall mobile experience. Make sure you understand what kind of features you need in a Vivo smartphone to channel your inner photographer in the best way.

Arguably the most valuable component of a Vivo smartphone, a camera system's consistency and reliability may make or break the overall mobile experience. Make sure you understand what kind of features you need in a Vivo smartphone to channel your inner photographer in the best way. Battery: Every option in this guide would provide you with at least one day of moderate use. Ideally, anything between 4000 and 5000 mAh should suffice. You also need to assess whether the gadget supports rapid charging and/or wireless charging.

Every option in this guide would provide you with at least one day of moderate use. Ideally, anything between 4000 and 5000 mAh should suffice. You also need to assess whether the gadget supports rapid charging and/or wireless charging. Value: Finally, the most crucial aspect of purchasing a Vivo 128GB phone is receiving your money's worth.