    Vivo V27, V27 Pro with curved AMOLED display launched in India; Check price, specifications

    The Vivo V27 series, featuring Vivo V27 and V27 Pro, has been launched. Know its price, availability and specifications.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 01 2023, 15:03 IST
    Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27e launch soon: Know price, design, display, more
    Vivo V27 series
    1/5 Vivo V27 series design: The series will feature a colour-changing back design that was introduced with the company's V23 series. The devices are claimed to be sleek and elegant too. "Let the spotlight shine on you with the Color Changing Glass Design of #vivoV27Series," the company tweeted. Meanwhile, "Let the spotlight shine on you with the Color Changing Glass Design of #vivoV27Series", another tweet read. (Vivo Twitter)
    image caption
    2/5 Vivo V27 series display: The devices have been given a 3D curved display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. "A design marvel from all corners. Own the spotlight with an immersive 120Hz 3D Curved Display and Ultra slim design of the all new Vivo V27 Series," Vivo India tweeted. (Vivo Twitter)
    image caption
    3/5 Vivo V27 series chipset: The Vivo V27 is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200, while the Pro variant may come packed with the Dimensity 8200 chipset. (Vivo Twitter)
    image caption
    4/5 Vivo V27 series battery: As per the reports, the series is expected to get a 4500 mAh battery and will support fast charging of 67 W. (Vivo Twitter)
    image caption
    5/5 Vivo V27 Series price: The official price of the devices are not yet known. However, according to leaks and reports, the series may have a starting price of Rs. 30000. (Vivo Twitter)
    Vivo V27 series
    View all Images
    Know all about the Vivo V27, V27 Pro smartphones launched in India today. (Vivo Twitter)

    Vivo has just launched the Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro smartphones in India. The smartphones are the successors to the V25 series and carry some of the design aesthetics of the previous generation. Notably, the smartphones retain the color changing back panels which became the distinctive feature for the V25 series. This time, both the smartphones get the curved display, unlike the Pro model in last year's series. The smartphone also gets a punch-hole camera cutout and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Check out the price, availability and detailed specifications of the smartphones.

    Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro price and availability

    The Vivo V27 smartphones have been priced at Rs. 32999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs. 36999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The phones will go for sale starting March 23. On the other hand, the Vivo V27 Pro comes in three storage variants starting at Rs. 37999 for 8GB+128GB, Rs. 39999 for 8GB + 256GB and Rs. 42999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The smartphone will be available for pre-booking starting today, March 01 across Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and other offline retail stores.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Buyers can also take advantage of the introductory offer where Vivo is offering a Rs. 3000 flat discount on using HDFC, Kotak and ICICI Bank cards.

    Vivo V27 specifications

    The Vivo V27 features a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro lens. It gets a 50MP front camera for selfies.

    The Vivo V27 is backed by a 4,600 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on FunTouch OS13 which is based on Android 13.

    Vivo V27 Pro specifications

    The Vivo V27 Pro also features a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

    The smartphone flaunts a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro lens. It gets a 50MP front camera for selfies. It is also backed by the 4,600 mAh battery and supports 66W fast charging.

    First Published Date: 01 Mar, 14:45 IST
