Vivo V27, V27 Pro with curved AMOLED display launched in India; Check price, specifications

Vivo has just launched the Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro smartphones in India. The smartphones are the successors to the V25 series and carry some of the design aesthetics of the previous generation. Notably, the smartphones retain the color changing back panels which became the distinctive feature for the V25 series. This time, both the smartphones get the curved display, unlike the Pro model in last year's series. The smartphone also gets a punch-hole camera cutout and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Check out the price, availability and detailed specifications of the smartphones.

Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro price and availability

The Vivo V27 smartphones have been priced at Rs. 32999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs. 36999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The phones will go for sale starting March 23. On the other hand, the Vivo V27 Pro comes in three storage variants starting at Rs. 37999 for 8GB+128GB, Rs. 39999 for 8GB + 256GB and Rs. 42999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The smartphone will be available for pre-booking starting today, March 01 across Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and other offline retail stores.

Buyers can also take advantage of the introductory offer where Vivo is offering a Rs. 3000 flat discount on using HDFC, Kotak and ICICI Bank cards.

Vivo V27 specifications

The Vivo V27 features a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro lens. It gets a 50MP front camera for selfies.

The Vivo V27 is backed by a 4,600 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on FunTouch OS13 which is based on Android 13.

Vivo V27 Pro specifications

The Vivo V27 Pro also features a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The smartphone flaunts a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro lens. It gets a 50MP front camera for selfies. It is also backed by the 4,600 mAh battery and supports 66W fast charging.