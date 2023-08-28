Vivo V29e launched in India today: Check specs, features, price, more

Today, Vivo launched the new and slimmest smartphone called Vivo V29e. Check out specs, availability, price, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 28 2023, 15:41 IST
Check out the newly launched Vivo V29e.
Check out the newly launched Vivo V29e. (Vivo)
Check out the newly launched Vivo V29e.
Check out the newly launched Vivo V29e. (Vivo)

Vivo has launched its latest addition to V series lineup smartphone called Vivo V29e in India today. The smartphone was launched with various advanced specs and claims to have the slimmest body with a 120Hz 3D curved display. Over the years, Vivo has managed to capture the eyes of various users with its design, camera and offered features

Vikas Tagra, Head of Product Management, Vivo India said, “The Vivo V series has been known and appreciated by our consumers for its design and camera performance. Therefore, each new smartphone in this series is designed to offer premium features and experiences to our consumers, and the all-new vivo V29e is the perfect example for the same.”

Let's now explore what the new Vivo V29e will offer its users.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo V29e specifications

In terms of design, the smartphone comes with dual pattern back with a diamond cut design and glass finish. It features a 6.78-inch 3D display with up to 1300 nit peak brightness. The display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth navigation. The smartphone will be available in two colour options: Artistic Red and Artistic Blue.

The Vivo V29e is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor coupled with 8GB of expandable RAM. The smartphone is backed with a 5000mAh battery and provides 44W fast FlashCharge. V29e also comes with an ultra-large vapour chamber cooling system that will enable users to multitask.

The V29e comes with a dual camera setup consisting of a 64MP OIS Night Portrait main camera along with an 8MP wide-angle camera. It also features a 50 MP Eye AF Selfie camera. The smartphone will run on FunTouch OS 13 based on the Android 13.

Vivo V29e price and availability

The vivo V29e is priced at Rs.26,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant and Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Interested buyers can pre-book the smartphone today, August 28, 2023. However, the sale of the smartphone will begin on September 7, 2023. The smartphone will be available for sale on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores.

Pre-booking the smartphone online from Flipkart and vivo e-store gives consumers an instant discount of Rs. 2,500 through HDFC and SBI cards, in addition to an exchange bonus of Rs.2,000. Additionally, they can get 10% cashback using ICICI, SBI, HDB Financial Services and One card along with a bonus of up to Rs.2,500.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 15:41 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Vivo V29e launched in India today: Check specs, features, price, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets