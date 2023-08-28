Vivo V29e launched in India today: Check specs, features, price, more

Vivo has launched its latest addition to V series lineup smartphone called Vivo V29e in India today. The smartphone was launched with various advanced specs and claims to have the slimmest body with a 120Hz 3D curved display. Over the years, Vivo has managed to capture the eyes of various users with its design, camera and offered features

Vikas Tagra, Head of Product Management, Vivo India said, “The Vivo V series has been known and appreciated by our consumers for its design and camera performance. Therefore, each new smartphone in this series is designed to offer premium features and experiences to our consumers, and the all-new vivo V29e is the perfect example for the same.”

Let's now explore what the new Vivo V29e will offer its users.

Vivo V29e specifications

In terms of design, the smartphone comes with dual pattern back with a diamond cut design and glass finish. It features a 6.78-inch 3D display with up to 1300 nit peak brightness. The display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth navigation. The smartphone will be available in two colour options: Artistic Red and Artistic Blue.

The Vivo V29e is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor coupled with 8GB of expandable RAM. The smartphone is backed with a 5000mAh battery and provides 44W fast FlashCharge. V29e also comes with an ultra-large vapour chamber cooling system that will enable users to multitask.

The V29e comes with a dual camera setup consisting of a 64MP OIS Night Portrait main camera along with an 8MP wide-angle camera. It also features a 50 MP Eye AF Selfie camera. The smartphone will run on FunTouch OS 13 based on the Android 13.

Vivo V29e price and availability

The vivo V29e is priced at Rs.26,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant and Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Interested buyers can pre-book the smartphone today, August 28, 2023. However, the sale of the smartphone will begin on September 7, 2023. The smartphone will be available for sale on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores.

Pre-booking the smartphone online from Flipkart and vivo e-store gives consumers an instant discount of Rs. 2,500 through HDFC and SBI cards, in addition to an exchange bonus of Rs.2,000. Additionally, they can get 10% cashback using ICICI, SBI, HDB Financial Services and One card along with a bonus of up to Rs.2,500.