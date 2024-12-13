Vivo X200 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Know which is the best flagship Pro model

Vivo X200 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Check out the details comparison and know which flagship Pro model is worth the hype.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Dec 13 2024, 12:01 IST
Here’s a detailed specification comparison between Vivo X200 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro. (Vivo/ Apple)

Vivo X200 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: The Vivo X200 series recently made its debut in the Indian market and it's already winning hearts with its top-end specifications and powerful camera features. Several tech experts are claiming that it is one of the best Android smartphones with exceptional camera performance and image quality. But is it better than the new iPhone 16 Pro models? Well, to examine the differences and offerings, we have curated a detailed specification comparison between Vivo X200 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro to know which flagship smartphone has outshined in the smartphone market and if the X200 Pro is really worth the hype.

Also read: Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro launched in India: Check out specs, features, price, and more

Vivo X200 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Design and display

The Vivo X200 Pro comes with a similar design as its predecessor, but it's more refined and premium. The smartphone comes with an aluminium frame and matte rear panel. It has a circular camera module housing three camera sensors. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro is known to be one of the sturdiest smartphones with a titanium frame and premium build. However, both devices look premium. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For display, the Vivo X200 Pro features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. It also offers  HDR10+ and  Dolby Vision support. Whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro sports a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2000nits peak brightness.

Also read: Vivo X200 Pro launched in India: 5 Key things you should know about

Vivo X200 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro:  Camera

The Vivo X200 Pro features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP ZEISS True Color main camera, a 200 MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera. Whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro also features a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera, a 12 MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 120mm focal length, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. Both devices offer 4K 120FPS video, but Vivo X200 Pro also offers 8K 30FPS video.

Vivo X200 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Performance and battery

The Vivo X200 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on Funtouch 15 OS-based Android 15, and Vivo is offering 4 years of software upgrades. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro is powered by the new A18 Pro chip paired with 8GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

Also read: vivo's Promise: A Closer Look at the After-Sales Support

Vivo X200 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Price

The Vivo X200 Pro was announced at a starting price of Rs. 94999 for 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro comes in the higher price range of Rs.119900 for 128GB.

First Published Date: 13 Dec, 12:01 IST
