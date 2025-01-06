Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is available at 47% discount ahead of Galaxy S25 Ultra launch- All details

Samsung is expected to launch the new Galaxy S25 series this month with several new features and upgrades. While many are waiting to get their hands on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, previous generation models such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra experiencing a major price drop, making it the best time to purchase a flagship series smartphone at a lower price. Amazon is currently providing a huge discount on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G along with exciting bank and exchange offers. If you are planning for a smartphone upgrade, then know how you can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra at less than Rs.80000 from Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G discount

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G originally retails for Rs.149999 for 12GB and 256GB Storage. However, buyers can get it for just Rs.79999 from Amazon, giving buyers a huge 47% discount on the flagship model. Buyers can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of bank and exchange offers.

Buyers can get a 7.5% instant discount of up to Rs.1000 on RBL Bank Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. With an exchange offer, buyers can avail up to Rs.27350 off on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, the exchange rate will be based on the smartphone's model and working conditions.

Is it worth buying the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G was known to be one of the best Android flagship models during launch. Despite being an older generation model, the smartphone comes with advanced Galaxy AI features such as Circle to Search. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage capacity.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is famously known for its camera capabilities with its quad camera setup. It features a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultra wide camera, and two 10MP telephoto lens offering up to 5x optical zoom. Therefore, buyers can enjoy all the futuristic features.

