 Vivo Y200e 5G launched in India with EcoFiber leather design! Check specs, price, and more

Vivo Y200e 5G has been launched in India today. Check out the specs, price, availability and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 22 2024, 12:27 IST
Know what Vivo Y200e 5G has in store for users. (Vivo)
Know what Vivo Y200e 5G has in store for users. (Vivo)

After much speculation, Vivo has finally launched its new Y-series smartphone in the mid-range segment. The Vivo Y200e 5G has been launched today and it comes with EcoFiber Leather Design which was earlier confirmed by the company in a teaser. The smartphone also sports a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 50MP main camera. Vivo claims the new Y200e offers an amazing audio-visual experience and imaging capabilities with new features. If you are looking for the latest mid-range smartphone then check out what the Vivo Y200e 5G has in store for buyers.

Vivo Y200e 5G specifications

The Vivo Y200e 5G features a 6.67-inch ultra vision AMOLED punch hole display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also certified by SGS Low Blue Light Eye Care and supports an in-display fingerprint scanner. For superior performance, the Vivo Y200e is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset fabricated with a 4nm process chipset and an 8-core CPU architecture. In terms of storage, Vivo offers 8GB of additional RAM with Extended RAM 3.0. The Vivo Y200e could give tough competition to smartphones like Oneplus Nord CE 3 Lite, Redmi Note 13, Moto G84, and more

For capturing photographs, the Vivo Y200e features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Main Camera, a 2MP Bokeh Camera, and a 16MP Portrait Camera. Vivo claims that the smartphone captures “ images of screens without visual fatigue.” On the front, the smartphone comes with a 16MP selfie camera which is equipped with an Aura Screen Light for natural-looking selfies. Its camera features also include Portrait Bokeh, Super Night Mode, Dual-View Video, and more.

For lasting performance, the Vivo Y200e is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 44W flash charge. As far as audio is concerned, the smartphone sports a 300 pecent-volume Audio Booster and Dual Stereo Speaker setup. It runs on FuntouchOS 14 which claims to provide a smooth experience for up to 48 months.

The Vivo Y200e is available in two color options: Saffron Delight and Black Diamond. The smartphone is priced at Rs.19999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs.20999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. You can pre-book the Vivo Y200e today on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores.

First Published Date: 22 Feb, 12:27 IST
