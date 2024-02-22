Vivo Y200e 5G launched in India with EcoFiber leather design! Check specs, price, and more

After much speculation, Vivo has finally launched its new Y-series smartphone in the mid-range segment. The Vivo Y200e 5G has been launched today and it comes with EcoFiber Leather Design which was earlier confirmed by the company in a teaser. The smartphone also sports a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 50MP main camera. Vivo claims the new Y200e offers an amazing audio-visual experience and imaging capabilities with new features. If you are looking for the latest mid-range smartphone then check out what the Vivo Y200e 5G has in store for buyers.

Vivo Y200e 5G specifications

The Vivo Y200e 5G features a 6.67-inch ultra vision AMOLED punch hole display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also certified by SGS Low Blue Light Eye Care and supports an in-display fingerprint scanner. For superior performance, the Vivo Y200e is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset fabricated with a 4nm process chipset and an 8-core CPU architecture. In terms of storage, Vivo offers 8GB of additional RAM with Extended RAM 3.0. The Vivo Y200e could give tough competition to smartphones like Oneplus Nord CE 3 Lite, Redmi Note 13, Moto G84, and more

Also read: Vivo Y200e

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

For capturing photographs, the Vivo Y200e features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Main Camera, a 2MP Bokeh Camera, and a 16MP Portrait Camera. Vivo claims that the smartphone captures “ images of screens without visual fatigue.” On the front, the smartphone comes with a 16MP selfie camera which is equipped with an Aura Screen Light for natural-looking selfies. Its camera features also include Portrait Bokeh, Super Night Mode, Dual-View Video, and more.

For lasting performance, the Vivo Y200e is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 44W flash charge. As far as audio is concerned, the smartphone sports a 300 pecent-volume Audio Booster and Dual Stereo Speaker setup. It runs on FuntouchOS 14 which claims to provide a smooth experience for up to 48 months.

The Vivo Y200e is available in two color options: Saffron Delight and Black Diamond. The smartphone is priced at Rs.19999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs.20999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. You can pre-book the Vivo Y200e today on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores.

Also read other top stories today:

Demand for Deepfake regulation! Artificial intelligence experts and industry executives, including ‘AI godfather' Yoshua Bengio, have signed an open letter calling for more regulation around the creation of deepfakes. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Sora raises fears! Since OpenAI rolled out its text-to-video AI generation platform, leading content creators are fearing if they are the latest professionals about to be replaced by algorithms. Check out all the details here.

Microsoft to build a home-grown processor! Microsoft has become a customer of Intel's made-to-order chip business. The company will use Intel's 18A manufacturing technology to make a forthcoming chip that the software maker designed in-house. Read all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!