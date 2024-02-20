Vivo Y200e set to launch on February 22! Check out rumored price, specs, and features

The last few days of February are going to be big for smartphone launches as a number of brands will be announcing their new lineups. One such smartphone launch is that of Vivo Y200e, which is set to debut on February 22, 2024. Vivo has been teasing the smartphone on social media platform X, and it is creating some excitement among Vivo fans. Vivo also confirmed that the new smartphone will feature India's first eco-fibre leather finish to give it a premium look. While Vivo is showcasing the phantom or orange colors, the launch might include more color options. Check out what the Vivo Y200e will feature in terms of specifications.

Vivo Y200e specifications

According to an X post shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Vivo Y200e is speculated to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ Samsung AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. In terms of storage, it may offer 6GB and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

The leaked images showcase a triple camera setup and the tipster revealed that it will feature a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, it may support a 16MP selfie camera.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Vivo Y200e is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The smartphone is expected to run on FuntouchOS which will be based on Android 13 or 14.

The smartphone is expected to be launched in the mid-range segment in India. According to the leak, theVivo Y200e price is expected to start at Rs. 23999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

However, note that these Vivo Y200e specifications are based on leaks. The real specs and price will be confirmed only during the launch event which is scheduled for February 22, 2024. Therefore, we will have to wait for two more days to know what Vivo has planned for its upcoming smartphone launch.

Also, read other top stories today:

iPhone 16 Pro leak! The upcoming Apple iPhone may come in new titanium color options. Know what the latest rumor says. Dive in here.

Clone games! AI tools are being used in video game studios to generate synthetic voice clones for characters, potentially replacing human actors. Some actors are skeptical, while others, like Andy Magee, see it as an opportunity for new acting experiences if fairly compensated. Check what this automation drive is all about here.

AI Set to Be A Big Tech Monopoly! For all the competition that was spurred by the launch of ChatGPT, most new players will likely fold. The costs of doing business are too high for them to survive on their own, leaving Google, Microsoft in full control. Check it all out here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!