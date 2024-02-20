 Vivo Y200e set to launch on February 22! Check out rumored price, specs, and features | Mobile News

Vivo Y200e set to launch on February 22! Check out rumored price, specs, and features

The Vivo Y200e launch is slated for February 22, 2024. Know what’s coming including price, specs, design, features, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 20 2024, 11:04 IST
New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
Vivo Y200e
1/5 1. New vivo Y200 5G variant: vivo introduces a new 8GB + 256GB variant of the Y200 5G priced at INR 23,999. It is available on Amazon, Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores. vivo Y200 5G is available with easy EMI options and cashback up to INR 2,000 with select banks. 
image caption
2/5 2. Y200 5G Features: Boasting a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen1 Processor, and a 64MP triple camera setup with Anti-Shake technology. Two color options: Desert Gold and Jungle Green.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 3. vivo Y27 Price Drop: The Y27 is now priced at INR 11,999 for the (6GB + 128GB) variant, effective from February 1. Consumers can enjoy cashback of up to INR 1,000 with select banks and additional benefits such as V-shield.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 4. vivo Y27 Highlights: It features a sleek 2.5D glass body design, 16.86cm FHD+ sunlight display, MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor, and 50 MP dual rear camera setup. Available in Burgundy Black and Garden Green. 
image caption
5/5 5. vivo T2 5G price: The T2 5G is now available at INR 15,999 for the (6GB+128GB) variant and INR 17,999 for the (8GB+128GB) variant from February 1. It boasts a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, Turbo AMOLED 90Hz display, 64 MP OIS Anti-Shake primary camera, and 4500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge.  (Amazon)
Vivo Y200e
View all Images
Vivo Y200e launches on Thursday. (Vivo India/X)

The last few days of February are going to be big for smartphone launches as a number of brands will be announcing their new lineups. One such smartphone launch is that of Vivo Y200e, which is set to debut on February 22, 2024. Vivo has been teasing the smartphone on social media platform X, and it is creating some excitement among Vivo fans. Vivo also confirmed that the new smartphone will feature India's first eco-fibre leather finish to give it a premium look. While Vivo is showcasing the phantom or orange colors, the launch might include more color options. Check out what the Vivo Y200e will feature in terms of specifications.

Vivo Y200e specifications

According to an X post shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Vivo Y200e is speculated to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ Samsung AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. In terms of storage, it may offer 6GB and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

The leaked images showcase a triple camera setup and the tipster revealed that it will feature a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, it may support a 16MP selfie camera.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo Y200e is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The smartphone is expected to run on FuntouchOS which will be based on Android 13 or 14.

The smartphone is expected to be launched in the mid-range segment in India. According to the leak, theVivo Y200e price is expected to start at Rs. 23999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

However, note that these Vivo Y200e specifications are based on leaks. The real specs and price will be confirmed only during the launch event which is scheduled for February 22, 2024. Therefore, we will have to wait for two more days to know what Vivo has planned for its upcoming smartphone launch.

Also, read other top stories today:

iPhone 16 Pro leak! The upcoming Apple iPhone may come in new titanium color options. Know what the latest rumor says. Dive in here

Clone games! AI tools are being used in video game studios to generate synthetic voice clones for characters, potentially replacing human actors. Some actors are skeptical, while others, like Andy Magee, see it as an opportunity for new acting experiences if fairly compensated. Check what this automation drive is all about here.

AI Set to Be A Big Tech Monopoly! For all the competition that was spurred by the launch of ChatGPT, most new players will likely fold. The costs of doing business are too high for them to survive on their own, leaving Google, Microsoft in full control. Check it all out here.

 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Feb, 11:04 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Vivo Y200e set to launch on February 22! Check out rumored price, specs, and features
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 may offer Red Dead Redemption 2 features; PlayStation insider unveils exciting details
GTA 6
GTA 6 excitement peaks as alleged leak reveals thrilling features
PS5
Top 10 PS5 Games: The Future of Console Gaming Unveiled
GTA 6
Decoded! GTA 6 leak "unveils" prone mechanic feature and controller changes
nintendo switch 2
Nintendo is telling game publishers Switch 2 will be delayed

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets