Waiting for Apple's September Event? Know how to watch live event and launch of iPhone 15

Are you an Apple products enthusiast waiting for the Apple event to happen? The annual Apple event, generally held in September, is a highly anticipated occasion within the tech world. It's the day when Apple takes the stage to unveil its latest iPhone series, along with surprises such as new Apple Watch models and other potential product announcements. This event marks Apple's second major showcase of the year, following the Apple Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC).

Unlike the developer-focused WWDC, the Apple event is geared towards consumers and is characterized by product releases, feature reveals, live demonstrations, and more. This year's event is expected to be no different, with the possibility of introducing the much-awaited iPhone 15 series, including the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Additionally, rumors suggest the introduction of new AirPods and HomePod devices.

Event Details and Speculation:

While an official date for the event remains undisclosed, leaked information points towards a potential date of September 12 or 13. The report also hints at the iPhone 15 series being available for pre-order soon after the launch. Fans and tech aficionados eagerly await these dates to witness the unveiling of Apple's latest innovations.

How to Watch Apple Event?

For those who are unable to attend the event physically at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, there are various options to catch the action live. Apple, known for its annual September iPhone launch, offers multiple avenues for fans to stay connected to the event:

Apple Events Page: The event will be streamed online on the Apple Events page. This official platform provides a direct link to the event's live stream which will ensure that viewers across the globe can experience the excitement in real time.

Apple TV App: The Apple TV app is another option for tuning into the event. By searching "Apple Event" within the app, users can find the event's live stream. As soon as official invites are sent out, the event's name and date should be listed on the app.

YouTube Channel: Apple's YouTube channel is a popular choice for many. On the day of the event, the channel will broadcast the live stream. Subscribing to the channel and enabling notifications ensures that viewers receive alerts when the event is scheduled. For further convenience, the "Notify me" button can be clicked on Apple's YouTube page to receive a reminder when the event goes live.

So, get yourself prepared for the most exciting Tech event of the year.