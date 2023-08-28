Waiting for Apple's September Event? Know how to watch live event and launch of iPhone 15

The Apple event marks the company's second major showcase of the year, following the Apple Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC) held during the summer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 28 2023, 09:29 IST
iPhone 11, iPhone 12 to iPhone 14, check out the massive discounts on Flipkart
iPhone 13
1/5 Flipkart is offering a 14 % initial discount for iPhone 14. Earlier the price of the iPhone 14 on Flipkart was Rs.  79900 but with the initial discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 67999. You can further reduce the price by taking advantage of bank and exchange offers available on Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. In iPhone 14 you get All-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Flipkart is offering a 14% initial discount making the price of the iPhone 13 reduce to Rs. 59999 from Rs. 69900. The deal doesn’t end here. You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 by taking advantage of exchange and bank offers available on Amazon. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iPhone 11
3/5 Flipkart has announced a price drop on iPhone 11 and it can be yours right now with the 4 percent discount. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900 and can be yours for Rs. 41999 after the initial discount. iPhone 11 features A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine. (Apple)
Flipkart is offering a 13 % initial discount on iPhone 12, reducing its price to Rs. 51999 from Rs. 59900. The iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display. It features a 12MP dual rear camera setup, a 12MP selfie camera, and more.
4/5 Flipkart is offering a 13 % initial discount on iPhone 12, reducing its price to Rs. 51999 from Rs. 59900. The iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display. It features a 12MP dual rear camera setup, a 12MP selfie camera, and more. (Unsplash)
You can further reduce the price of the iPhones by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers available on Flipkart.
5/5 You can further reduce the price of the iPhones by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers available on Flipkart. (Apple)
How to watch The Apple Event?
View all Images
While an official date for the Apple event remains undisclosed, leaked information points towards a potential date of September 12 or 13. Most likely the former.(Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Are you an Apple products enthusiast waiting for the Apple event to happen? The annual Apple event, generally held in September, is a highly anticipated occasion within the tech world. It's the day when Apple takes the stage to unveil its latest iPhone series, along with surprises such as new Apple Watch models and other potential product announcements. This event marks Apple's second major showcase of the year, following the Apple Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC).

Unlike the developer-focused WWDC, the Apple event is geared towards consumers and is characterized by product releases, feature reveals, live demonstrations, and more. This year's event is expected to be no different, with the possibility of introducing the much-awaited iPhone 15 series, including the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Additionally, rumors suggest the introduction of new AirPods and HomePod devices.

Event Details and Speculation:

While an official date for the event remains undisclosed, leaked information points towards a potential date of September 12 or 13. The report also hints at the iPhone 15 series being available for pre-order soon after the launch. Fans and tech aficionados eagerly await these dates to witness the unveiling of Apple's latest innovations.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

How to Watch Apple Event?

For those who are unable to attend the event physically at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, there are various options to catch the action live. Apple, known for its annual September iPhone launch, offers multiple avenues for fans to stay connected to the event:

Apple Events Page: The event will be streamed online on the Apple Events page. This official platform provides a direct link to the event's live stream which will ensure that viewers across the globe can experience the excitement in real time.

Apple TV App: The Apple TV app is another option for tuning into the event. By searching "Apple Event" within the app, users can find the event's live stream. As soon as official invites are sent out, the event's name and date should be listed on the app.

YouTube Channel: Apple's YouTube channel is a popular choice for many. On the day of the event, the channel will broadcast the live stream. Subscribing to the channel and enabling notifications ensures that viewers receive alerts when the event is scheduled. For further convenience, the "Notify me" button can be clicked on Apple's YouTube page to receive a reminder when the event goes live.

So, get yourself prepared for the most exciting Tech event of the year.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 08:47 IST
Home Mobile News Waiting for Apple's September Event? Know how to watch live event and launch of iPhone 15
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets