Want to enjoy all new features of the upcoming iOS 17? Get iPhone 14 for just 43999 on Amazon!

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 20 2023, 11:02 IST
An amazing offer on the iPhone 14 Plus is live on Flipkart. (Apple)

iOS 17 is set to bring several new features, transforming the iPhone experience. The only way to enjoy all the new features is by having the latest iPhone, and these can be best enjoyed on the iPhone 14. So, if you're on the hunt for a smartphone that offers flagship performance, great battery life and stellar cameras, then the iPhone 14 is a must look. The iPhone 14 has also received a fresh coat of paint with Apple launching a new yellow variant of the device, giving you one more colour option to choose from.

Although it is priced at a premium, Amazon's latest offer on the smartphone has lowered its price with discounted deals, exchange offers and bank benefits on the iPhone 14. Check out the offer details here.

iPhone 14 discount

Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900 as per the Amazon listing, the iPhone 14 could be in your pocket for just Rs. 43999! Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Amazon has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 71999, giving customers an initial discount of 10 percent. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

iPhone 14 trade-in offer

In addition to discounts, Amazon has an amazing trade-in offer live too. You can trade-in your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14! You can get up to Rs. 28000 off on the iPhone 14. Therefore, if you're able to avail yourself of the maximum exchange bonus offered, the iPhone 14 could be yours for just Rs. 43999!

However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

B0BDJ213TX

iPhone 14 Bank offers

Customers can get a flat Rs. 4000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions. Also get 5 percent off up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Credit Card transactions.

First Published Date: 20 Apr, 11:02 IST
