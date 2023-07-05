Want to try iOS 17 features before it is launched on iPhone 15? Install it for FREE this way

Although Apple previewed the best features of the iOS 17 at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) a month ago, its global release is not likely to happen before the iPhone 15 series launch later this year. But this does not mean that you cannot try out the new features right now. Apple is likely to release the iOS 17 beta 3 for developers either today, July 5, or tomorrow, and unlike previous years where it used to only be available to the paying subscribers of the Apple Developer Program which costs $99 a year, this year it is available for free. So, you can be among the first people to try out the next-generation of iPhone operating system. Know how to install it.

If you want to download the iOS 17 developer beta right now, you will be able to download beta 2, but we would recommend waiting for beta 3, as it will come with new features and bug fixes that will not only make the OS more stable but also less prone to crashes.

It should be noted that the public beta version of iOS 17 is also expected to be released in July. So, if you do not feel comfortable testing out a new software that can be filled with glitches and unexpected bugs, then you can wait till the public beta comes out, which would be a much safer choice (although even that can be filled with bugs). But if you are a brave soul and are confident in your tech know-how, then follow the following steps.

How to install iOS 17 beta 3 for developers

Before downloading and installing the update, you should know that Apple does not recommend using developer betas on your primary device since they are unstable and cause a variety of issues on your device. But if you have your heart set on it, then apply caution and download it in a secondary iPhone.

First, you need to back up your device before installing the update, otherwise, you won't be able to go back to iOS 16 in case things go wrong.

After you have archived your data, sign up for the Apple Developer program by visiting their enrollment page. Make sure you sign in with your Apple ID, and activate two-factor authentication. Fill in your personal information and payment details to complete the sign-up process.

Once you're an official developer, open the Apple Developer site on your iPhone. Log in using your Apple ID and agree to any terms and conditions that appear. Then go to the Downloads page. If you've successfully joined the program, you should see iOS 17 beta downloads available.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone. The iOS 17 beta version should automatically appear there. Tap "Install" to begin the download. After a few moments and a couple of restarts, your iPhone will have iOS 17 installed.

Do note, the update is meant for testing purposes, to fix bugs, iron out the glitches and make improvements before the global rollout. Therefore, iPhones might suffer from issues such as apps not working, poor battery life as well as random bugs and glitches.