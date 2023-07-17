Whopping 37% discount now available on Samsung Galaxy M13; check it out

Are you planning to buy a pocket friendly smartphone with amazing features? Then you should check out this Amazon deal. But before you proceed with this Amazon deal, know why you should consider buying the Samsung Galaxy M13.

Samsung Galaxy M13 specs

The Galaxy M13 features an up to 12 GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, which can be expanded to 1 TB. The Device has a triple camera setup - 50MP+5MP+2MP. It packs the 6.6 inch display. Samsung Galaxy M13 is available in two different storage capacities: 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The product is available in six different colours such as Aqua Green, Brown, Dark Blue, Light Green, Midnight Blue and Stardust Brown.

Amazon is offering a huge discount on this Samsung smartphone. Check out the below mentioned ways to reduce the price of the smartphone and save more.

Discount

Amazon is offering 37 percent of initial discount on Samsung Galaxy M13, which means you can buy the phone at the price of Rs.9,499 instead of Rs.14,999 with just initial discount and not any other offers included.

Exchange Offer:

Amazon is currently offering an exchange amount of Rs.9000 on trading-in your old smartphone. You need to keep this in mind that the exchange discount depends on the condition of the old smartphone you trade-in.

This Amazon deal on Samsung Galaxy M13 can be a good option if you want a smartphone with good features priced under Rs. 10000.