With iPhone 15 launch looming, iPhone 13 Starlight colorway gets big discount; Check details

It is widely believed that the iPhone 15 will make its debut at the Apple event on September 12. The smartphone is expected to get some big upgrades such as the Dynamic Island and a 48MP primary rear camera. But if you do not want to spend a fortune on it, you can instead look towards the iPhone 13, which currently has a great discount on Amazon. Yes, every September, last few years' iPhones get a huge discount on ecommerce platforms. The iPhone 13 is expected to receive iOS updates for 4 more years, making it a smart choice. Are you intrigued? Check details. The iPhone under the deal comes in a Starlight color option.

iPhone 13 price cut on Amazon

The retail price of theiPhone 13 128GB variant and Starlight colorway is Rs. 69900, currently. However, there is a surreal discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 price cut offer, you get a flat 18 percent discount. This is a straight discount of Rs. 12901 on the iPhone device. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 56999. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals, bank offers, or any other loophole. But you can find details regarding them below.

iPhone 13 exchange offer on Amazon

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 17700 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B09G9HRYFZ-1

Why should you buy the iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with the Apple A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera. It comes with all Apple features such as Face ID, mute switch, and more.