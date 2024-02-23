World’s most affordable flip phone launched in Japan! Know all about the new ZTE Libero Flip

Samsung has dominated the foldable market with its five generations of Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold fold. While other smartphone brands such as Motorola, Oppo, and Honor have made efforts to enter this market, the prices of flip smartphones are skyrocketing with the growing demand. However, the solution may have been found with the launch of the new ZTE Libero Flip in Japan. It is being dubbed as the world's most affordable flip phone! From features to price, know all about the ZTE Libero Flip.

ZTE Libero Flip and price

The ZTE Libero Flip has been launched in the mid-range category which is almost half the price of other flip phones in the market. The Libero Flip features a 6.9-inch foldable OLED display, while it also gets a circular 1.43-inch outer display which can be used to view widgets and take selfies.

The Libero Flip is backed by a 4310mAh battery and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series chip. The circular ring on the phone features a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera. On the front screen display, it comes with a 16MP selfie camera.

The ZTE Libero Flip offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone runs on Android 13 and supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and a 33W fast charging. The smartphone is priced at $420, however, if buyers pre-order the ZTE Libero Flip, they can get it for just $265 which is drastically cheaper than the latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 which retails for $1000.

Other competitors

It is also reported that Samsung has been working on bringing a cheaper foldable device in 2024, however, the company has not backed any claims as of now. So, we will have to wait till the launch official launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. Additionally, it is speculated that the cheaper version of the Samsun Fold phone will be between the $400 to $500 price range.

