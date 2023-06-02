WWDC 2023: Can these UNREVEALED iOS 17 features come to iPhones?

With just three days to go for the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, the excitement around iOS 17 has been building up. Through various leaks and rumors, we know quite a bit about the likely features that can come. Some of the most exciting features include app sideloading that might be given to users in the EU region, a mood-tracking feature, a smart home display feature, and a journaling app. But Apple has a habit of keeping some last-moment surprises. So, what are some of the surprise features that can come to iPhones? Let us take a look.

iOS 17 surprise features

It needs to be said that we do not know whether Apple is working on any of these features at the moment or not. These are simply the features we believe can be included in iOS 17. And we are keeping our hopes up.

iPhone users have been asking for a battery widget for a long time that could accurately show the battery level for different devices. For now, users have to enter the Find my app on the Apple device to check this through a visual representation. The inclusion of a feature to check the battery level of all devices on a single screen with a widget on the home screen would be a welcome addition.

Notification mirroring is yet another feature that we would love to see in iOS 17. The feature has been available on Android for a while and it is time Apple gets it too. For now, notification mirroring is available on Apple Watch but that's not enough. Apple has already allowed for a feature where messages to iPhone can be pushed to iPad or Mac. Similarly, an option so that no matter which Apple device a user is on, they can check all the notifications on all the devices would be very helpful.

Finally, emoji reactions in the Messages app need improvements. Right now, Apple only allows users to pick from a small selection of emojis. This is not the case for either Android, which now allows users to send any emoji as a reaction, or third-party apps like WhatsApp, FaceBook, or Instagram, where the parent company Meta has added the functionality. This makes Apple feel a bit outdated and it is a feature that will improve the user experience.