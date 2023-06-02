WWDC 2023: Can these UNREVEALED iOS 17 features come to iPhones?

WWDC 2023: iOS 17 is expected to be announced in three days. So far, quite a few features have been leaked but what other unrevealed features can come to iPhones? Find out.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 02 2023, 17:50 IST
iOS 17 will transform your iPhone, make it like new! Check full list
iOS 17
1/7 There is no need to buy a new iPhone every year. Instead, every year a new iOS update will transform your handset and make it like new. This year, iOS 17 will end up doing that. (Pexels)
iOS 17
2/7 Sadly, many really old iPhone models will not get the iOS 17 update.  (Unsplash)
iPhone
3/7 So, if you own an iPhone 7, 1st-gen iPhone SE, or any earlier devices, it is certain that you won't be able to download iOS 17. (REUTERS)
iOS 17
4/7 As per a MacWorld report, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 will be compatible with the iOS 17 update. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/7 Some early leaks suggested that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X may lose support for iOS 17. But, as per a tipster on MacRumors Forums, said all iPhones that support iOS 16 will get iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
6/7 That means iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are also on the list of those iPhones which will get the iOS 17. (Pexels)
iOS 17
7/7 However, it just may be that the older iPhones may not be able to use a wide range of new features due to their old chipset and technology limitations. (Pixabay)
iPhone 13
View all Images
Are there any last-minute features that can come to iOS 17? (HT Tech)

With just three days to go for the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, the excitement around iOS 17 has been building up. Through various leaks and rumors, we know quite a bit about the likely features that can come. Some of the most exciting features include app sideloading that might be given to users in the EU region, a mood-tracking feature, a smart home display feature, and a journaling app. But Apple has a habit of keeping some last-moment surprises. So, what are some of the surprise features that can come to iPhones? Let us take a look.

iOS 17 surprise features

It needs to be said that we do not know whether Apple is working on any of these features at the moment or not. These are simply the features we believe can be included in iOS 17. And we are keeping our hopes up.

iPhone users have been asking for a battery widget for a long time that could accurately show the battery level for different devices. For now, users have to enter the Find my app on the Apple device to check this through a visual representation. The inclusion of a feature to check the battery level of all devices on a single screen with a widget on the home screen would be a welcome addition.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Notification mirroring is yet another feature that we would love to see in iOS 17. The feature has been available on Android for a while and it is time Apple gets it too. For now, notification mirroring is available on Apple Watch but that's not enough. Apple has already allowed for a feature where messages to iPhone can be pushed to iPad or Mac. Similarly, an option so that no matter which Apple device a user is on, they can check all the notifications on all the devices would be very helpful.

Finally, emoji reactions in the Messages app need improvements. Right now, Apple only allows users to pick from a small selection of emojis. This is not the case for either Android, which now allows users to send any emoji as a reaction, or third-party apps like WhatsApp, FaceBook, or Instagram, where the parent company Meta has added the functionality. This makes Apple feel a bit outdated and it is a feature that will improve the user experience.

First Published Date: 02 Jun, 17:50 IST
Home Mobile News WWDC 2023: Can these UNREVEALED iOS 17 features come to iPhones?
