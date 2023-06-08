WWDC 2023 recap: This iOS 17 feature can organize the groceries list on your iPhone

If you attended the WWDC 2023 keynote session and still missed out on a few iOS 17 features that were announced, then you're not at fault. Apple practically rushed through the first hour and a half of the show, announcing updates for all of its software and new Macs, before getting to its hero product of the show, the Apple Vision Pro. And while we are excited about the new mixed reality headset the company will release early next year, we also feel some of the less talked about iOS 17 features deserve more attention. Just like this cool new feature in the Reminders app that now sorts the groceries list into separate categories. This can make your task of organizing these lists on your iPhone a much more efficient process.

iOS 17 gets groceries organization feature

Your iPhone will now help you better organize your groceries list so you do not forget to buy those couple of sneaky items in the middle. The Reminders app has received a minor improvement but it adds a critical functionality to help you manage your grocery shopping. If you are not good at sorting grocery lists into different categories of dairy, produce, etc., then your iPhone will do that for you.

All you have to do is go to the Reminders app, click on ‘Grocery Lists', and write down the items you need to get. And that's it. You will see your list automatically has been sorted into different categories. For example, if you added milk, it will be sorted under the dairy category.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The different categories Apple has added as a part of the new feature include Produce, Breads & Cereals, Frozen Foods, Snacks & Candy, Meat, Dairy, Eggs & Cheese, Bakery, Baking Items, Household Items, Personal Care & Health, and Wine, Beer & Spirits.

These categories are customizable and you can definitely add your own. You can also rearrange and reorganize the order of the items in the category.

In case the iPhone does not recognize the brand or the grocery item, the item will remain uncategorized. You may face this issue with some local brands or if you are transliterating the items from a different language.

iOS 17 has also introduced interactive widgets that can make the groceries lists experience even better. It allows users to check off a reminder directly from the widget instead of opening the app.