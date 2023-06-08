WWDC 2023 recap: This iOS 17 feature can organize the groceries list on your iPhone

While the WWDC 2023 was hijacked by the Apple Vision Pro headset, iOS 17 has also received some cool features that were not talked about att al. One of them is an improvement to the Reminders app that sorts the groceries list on iPhone.

iOS 17 in Photos: Phone, Messages, and more iPhone apps revamped
iOS 17
1/5 Messages - Messaging gets fun with iOS 17 as Apple brings Live Stickers made from Live Photos to a new Sticker Library in Messages! Furthermore, these stickers can be used in other areas of the system where Markup is available. Other features include a quick gesture to reply to a specific message, the ability to share your location directly in the chat, and the option to jump to the last message you read. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Phone - In the Phone app, users now have the option to customize their call screen. They can choose different fonts, use Memoji, and more. This allows users to make their call screen unique and give a specific look to different contacts they call. The new Live Voicemail feature on iOS17 shows a live transcription of incoming calls for better screening as people speak. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 Journal app - The new Journal app allows users to easily write down their thoughts, ideas, and experiences in a digital journal. It provides a convenient way to keep track of important moments and memories. You can also add photos, map locations, and music links to journal entries. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 Standby feature - The new Standby feature converts your iPhone into a smart display with information like time and photos available at a glance when it is placed on a nightstand or desk. This feature helps conserve battery life by optimizing system performance when the device is not in active use. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 Other notable features - With iOS17, iPhone users will be able to leave a video message when they try to place a video call on FaceTime in case the receiver does not answer. Moreover, there are also enhanced privacy features in Safari, mental health features in Health, offline maps in Maps, collaborative playlists in Apple Music as well as other security and privacy updates. (Apple)
iOS 17
View all Images
Know all about this iOS 17 feature that sorts your groceries list into categories. (Unsplash)

If you attended the WWDC 2023 keynote session and still missed out on a few iOS 17 features that were announced, then you're not at fault. Apple practically rushed through the first hour and a half of the show, announcing updates for all of its software and new Macs, before getting to its hero product of the show, the Apple Vision Pro. And while we are excited about the new mixed reality headset the company will release early next year, we also feel some of the less talked about iOS 17 features deserve more attention. Just like this cool new feature in the Reminders app that now sorts the groceries list into separate categories. This can make your task of organizing these lists on your iPhone a much more efficient process.

iOS 17 gets groceries organization feature

Your iPhone will now help you better organize your groceries list so you do not forget to buy those couple of sneaky items in the middle. The Reminders app has received a minor improvement but it adds a critical functionality to help you manage your grocery shopping. If you are not good at sorting grocery lists into different categories of dairy, produce, etc., then your iPhone will do that for you.

All you have to do is go to the Reminders app, click on ‘Grocery Lists', and write down the items you need to get. And that's it. You will see your list automatically has been sorted into different categories. For example, if you added milk, it will be sorted under the dairy category.

The different categories Apple has added as a part of the new feature include Produce, Breads & Cereals, Frozen Foods, Snacks & Candy, Meat, Dairy, Eggs & Cheese, Bakery, Baking Items, Household Items, Personal Care & Health, and Wine, Beer & Spirits.

These categories are customizable and you can definitely add your own. You can also rearrange and reorganize the order of the items in the category.

In case the iPhone does not recognize the brand or the grocery item, the item will remain uncategorized. You may face this issue with some local brands or if you are transliterating the items from a different language.

iOS 17 has also introduced interactive widgets that can make the groceries lists experience even better. It allows users to check off a reminder directly from the widget instead of opening the app.

