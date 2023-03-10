Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut reduces rate from Rs. 79999 to JUST Rs. 33999; check fantastic deal

The experience of using a flagship Android smartphone is significantly different from that of a mid-range smartphone. However, due to their high-end features, flagship smartphones often come with a hefty price tag, making them unaffordable for many. But if you are willing to spend around Rs. 34000 on a smartphone, there is a way for you to enjoy the flagship smartphone experience without paying the premium price. Amazon is currently offering a great Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price cut where you can buy the 12GB + 256GB variant, which is originally priced at Rs. 79,999 for just Rs. 33999. This offer may pique your interest, so read on to learn more about the Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut.

Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut on Amazon

The retail price of this 2021 flagship by Xiaomi (12GB RAM and 256GB storage) is listed as Rs. 79999. However, Amazon has a wonderful Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut going on which will allow you to grab the smartphone at a flat 34 percent discount. This means you get to save a whopping Rs. 27000! And the best part? This deal does not require you to exchange another phone, use a specific bank card or any other loophole. After this discount, the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro comes down to Rs. 52999. At this price, the smartphone is a steal. But, there is a way for you to save even more!

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 19000 for a limited time period. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Xiaomi 12 Pro home for just Rs. 33999.

Why the Xiaomi 12 Pro

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is backed by a 4600 mAh battery which supports fast charging up to 120W wired and 50W wireless.