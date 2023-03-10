    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut reduces rate from Rs. 79999 to JUST Rs. 33999; check fantastic deal

    Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price cut means that you can save a massive Rs. 46000 on the smartphone. Know the details.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 10 2023, 15:29 IST
    Xiaomi 12 Pro First Look: The Xiaomi way of Android flagship is TEMPTING
    image caption
    1/8 The Xiaomi 12 Pro starts at Rs. 62,999 for the base 8GB/258GB variant, and goes up to Rs. 66,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The phone is available in Couture Blue, Noir Black, and Opera Mauve. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/8 The Xiaomi 12 Pro brings the latest version of Android 12 and Xiaomi's own MIUI 13 interface on top.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/8 The MIUI 13 interface on the Xiaomi 12 Pro is clean and smooth. There are a couple of pre-loaded apps from Xiaomi and some third-party developers, most of which can be uninstalled.   (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/8 The Xiaomi 12 Pro features a stereo speaker setup tuned by Harman Kardon with a dedicated second speaker. The audio quality is among the best we have heard from smartphones in this price segment. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/8 The display on the Xiaomi 12 Pro measures 6.7-inches and uses a WQHD+ AMOLED display with variable refresh rate of upto 120Hz, Dolby Vision support, and Curved edges. Safe to say, it is a visual treat for the eyes.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Xiaomi 12 Pro
    6/8 The Xiaomi 12 Pro relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip that powers almost all of 2022's Android flagships in India. The phone gets a Gorilla Glass 5 rear panel, Gorilla Glass Victus on the front, and a metal frame holding them together. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    7/8 Lastly, the cameras are where the Xiaomi 12 Pro shines. It has a 50MP Sony IMX707 with OIS, which is accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide camera and another 50MP telephoto camera with 2X zoom. The front camera has a 32MP sensor.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    8/8 The Xiaomi 12 Pro relies on a 4600mAh battery and gets Xiaomi's fastest 120W charging solution, which in the Boost mode can do a 0-100 percent charge in 18 minutes.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
    View all Images
    This amazing Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut on Amazon lets you buy it for just Rs. 33999. Check details here. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    The experience of using a flagship Android smartphone is significantly different from that of a mid-range smartphone. However, due to their high-end features, flagship smartphones often come with a hefty price tag, making them unaffordable for many. But if you are willing to spend around Rs. 34000 on a smartphone, there is a way for you to enjoy the flagship smartphone experience without paying the premium price. Amazon is currently offering a great Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price cut where you can buy the 12GB + 256GB variant, which is originally priced at Rs. 79,999 for just Rs. 33999. This offer may pique your interest, so read on to learn more about the Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut.

    Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut on Amazon

    The retail price of this 2021 flagship by Xiaomi (12GB RAM and 256GB storage) is listed as Rs. 79999. However, Amazon has a wonderful Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut going on which will allow you to grab the smartphone at a flat 34 percent discount. This means you get to save a whopping Rs. 27000! And the best part? This deal does not require you to exchange another phone, use a specific bank card or any other loophole. After this discount, the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro comes down to Rs. 52999. At this price, the smartphone is a steal. But, there is a way for you to save even more!

    Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 19000 for a limited time period. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Xiaomi 12 Pro home for just Rs. 33999.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B09XB8WTXN

    Why the Xiaomi 12 Pro

    The smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is backed by a 4600 mAh battery which supports fast charging up to 120W wired and 50W wireless.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 10 Mar, 15:27 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut reduces rate from Rs. 79999 to JUST Rs. 33999; check fantastic deal
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4