Xiaomi 13 Pro gets AMAZING price cut! Buy if for 46999 against 89999

Xiaomi 13 Pro is available on Amazon with an amazing price cut.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 14 2023, 14:59 IST
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Know how to get the Xiaomi 13 Pro at a reduced rate. (Amazon)
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Know how to get the Xiaomi 13 Pro at a reduced rate. (Amazon)

The latest Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is a premium smartphone is available on Amazon with amazing offers today. Not only discount, but you can avail exchange and bank offers to lower the cost of the device further. The phone worth Rs. 89999 can be purchased for just Rs. 46999. However, there are certain terms and conditions which you need to know before availing the offers. Here are the Xiaomi 13 Pro price cut details you need to know.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Offers on Amazon

The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 13 Pro can be availed at a discount of 11 percent for Rs. 79999, against Rs. 89999, according to Amazon. Simply ordering the phone on Amazon will mean that you will have to pay the discounted amount that is Rs. 79999. However, if you avail the other offers like the exchange and bank offers, here is all you need to know.

Exchanging your older device by opting for the exchange offer can fetch you further reduction by up to Rs. 33000. But the condition is, the phone which you will be exchanging should be in a good working condition. The better the phone you will be exchanging, the more you will be able to get the amount off on exchange.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BVMP4NGL

Combining both the exchange and discount can drop the cost of the Xiaomi 13 Pro to Rs. 46999. Meanwhile, the bank offers you can opt for are:

1. Rs. 8000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) Credit Card Transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 71999.

2. 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

3. Rs. 8000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Debit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 71999, and

4. 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

Notably, you need to have the card of the bank whose offer you will be availing.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Apr, 14:59 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Xiaomi 13 Pro gets AMAZING price cut! Buy if for 46999 against 89999
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets