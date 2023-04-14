Xiaomi 13 Pro gets AMAZING price cut! Buy if for 46999 against 89999

The latest Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is a premium smartphone is available on Amazon with amazing offers today. Not only discount, but you can avail exchange and bank offers to lower the cost of the device further. The phone worth Rs. 89999 can be purchased for just Rs. 46999. However, there are certain terms and conditions which you need to know before availing the offers. Here are the Xiaomi 13 Pro price cut details you need to know.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Offers on Amazon

The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 13 Pro can be availed at a discount of 11 percent for Rs. 79999, against Rs. 89999, according to Amazon. Simply ordering the phone on Amazon will mean that you will have to pay the discounted amount that is Rs. 79999. However, if you avail the other offers like the exchange and bank offers, here is all you need to know.

Exchanging your older device by opting for the exchange offer can fetch you further reduction by up to Rs. 33000. But the condition is, the phone which you will be exchanging should be in a good working condition. The better the phone you will be exchanging, the more you will be able to get the amount off on exchange.

Combining both the exchange and discount can drop the cost of the Xiaomi 13 Pro to Rs. 46999. Meanwhile, the bank offers you can opt for are:

1. Rs. 8000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) Credit Card Transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 71999.

2. 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

3. Rs. 8000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Debit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 71999, and

4. 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

Notably, you need to have the card of the bank whose offer you will be availing.