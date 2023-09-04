Xiaomi 13T Pro: Specs and images leaked ahead of global launch

Get ready for the new Xiaomi 13T Pro. Ahead of its global launch, here's a sneak peek at its impressive features.

Excitement is building for Xiaomi enthusiasts as the highly-anticipated 13T series inches closer to its global debut. While initially rumoured for a September 1 launch in the EU, the latest updates suggest a slight delay, with tipster Paras Guglani sharing thrilling details about the Xiaomi 13T Pro. The worldwide launch event is now expected to take place on September 16, creating even more anticipation among tech enthusiasts. In a surprising twist, has also treated fans to a sneak peek at striking images showcasing the device's aesthetics.

What to expect from the Xiaomi 13T Pro based on the leaked spec sheet?

The Xiaomi 13T Pro, according to the leaked spec sheet, will be powered by the formidable Dimensity 9200 processor. It promises a generous range of options, allowing users to select between 12GB and 16GB of RAM, along with a selection of diverse storage capacities, including 256GB, 512GB, or a whopping 1TB. To top it off, Xiaomi is likely to offer two colour variants: the Classic Black model with a durable glass back and the Light Blue option boasting a leather-like texture.

Display

One of the standout features of the Xiaomi 13T Pro will likely be its 1.5K OLED display. With a 144Hz refresh rate, a dazzling peak brightness of 2600 nits, and smooth 2880Hz PWM dimming, this phone is likely to promise an unparalleled visual experience. HDR 10+ support further elevates the device's display capabilities, making it a treat for media consumption and gaming enthusiasts.

Cameras

Photography enthusiasts are in for a treat with the Xiaomi 13T Pro's versatile camera setup. The smartphone likely boasts a 50 MP Sony IMX707 main camera (f/1.9) with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13MP Omnivision OV138 ultra-wide lens sporting an aperture of f/2.2, and an 50MP Omnivision OVSOD telephoto sensor. For selfies, there's a 20MP Sony IMX596 front-facing camera, ensuring your self-portraits are nothing short of spectacular.

Durability and Battery

Durability is a key aspect of modern smartphones, and Xiaomi has ensured that the 13T Pro lives up to expectations. With an IP68 certification, this device will provide reliable protection against water and dust, giving users peace of mind in various environments. To keep you powered throughout the day, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is likely to house a robust 5,000 mAh battery, further enhanced by the convenience of 120-watt fast charging support.

So, if you are excited about the Xiaomi 13T Pro, mark your calendar for September 16th when it's expected to make its global debut.

