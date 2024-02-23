Xiaomi 14 Ultra launched! Packs whopping 1-cm camera sensor! Check specs, features, price, more

Xiaomi 14 Ultra has been in the news for a long time and now the smartphone has finally been launched in the Chinese market. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra launch is expected in the global market soon too and its most notable aspect is its huge Sony camera sensor. Take a look at the Xiaomi 14 Ultra features to have a better idea if the specs are worth all the hype. Know more about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra here.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra specs

According to a 9To5Google report, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is a flagship smartphone that has been developed for camera-centric users. The smartphone features a 6.73-inch OLED LTPO display with up to 120Hx refresh rate and 3000nits peak brightness. It is protected by Shield Glass which is said to be 10x stronger. For powerful performance, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

Xiaomi has paid more emphasis to Xiaomi 14 Ultra's cameras as it boosts a quad camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera with a one-inch-type Sony LYT-900 sensor. The other three cameras also sport 50MP sensors with 3.2x optical zoom in telephoto lens, 5x optical zoom in periscope lens, and 122-degree field of view of ultra-wide lens. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is backed by a 5300mAh battery which supports 90W fast charging and 80W wireless charging. It runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS based on Android 14 version. Additionally, the smartphone comes with a new aluminium build along with a separate Titanium Special Edition. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is priced at CNY 6499 ( $904) in China, however, the global prices are expected to be released at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) 2024.

