Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

Tablets are some of the most useful things to have if you are looking for lightweight work-load that does not require the heavy fire-power of a laptop. From Xiaomi's feature-packed Pad 5 to HONOR's sleek and affordable Pad X8, here are tablets for every need and budget. Discover the best tablet deals and make the most of the limited-time offers now available. Here's a concise overview:

1. Xiaomi Pad 5

The Pad 5 features a 10.95-inch 2.5K+ IPS LCD display with a high-resolution WQHD+ and Dolby Vision. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Octa-core processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The tablet has an 8720mAh battery, 120Hz screen refresh rate, and 4K recording capabilities. Notably, it lacks a fingerprint sensor and GPS. It is currently priced at Rs.22,999 after a 39% discount from Rs.37,999.

2. HONOR Pad X9

The Pad X9 offers an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 685 processor. It features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, along with a sleek foldable design, six surround speakers, and Android 13. It is available for Rs.15,999 after a 38% discount from Rs.25,999

3. HONOR Pad X8

The Pad X8 boasts a 10.1-inch Full View display and a MediaTek MT8786 8-core processor. It has 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, and supports multitasking with split-screen functionality. It is priced at Rs.9,999 after a 55% discount from Rs.21,999

4. Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus

It features a 10.61-inch FHD 2K display, Snapdragon SDM 6803 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable to 1TB), and a 7700mAh battery. It comes with quad speakers optimized with Dolby Atmos and runs on Android 12. The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus is currently available for Rs.14,999 after a 53% discount from Rs.32,000.

5. Lenovo Tab M10 HD

This tablet offers 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM (expandable to 256GB), a 10.1-inch HD display, and a MediaTek Helio P22T Octa-Core Processor. It runs on Android 10 and features an 8MP primary camera and a 5000mAh battery. It is priced at Rs.10,999 after a 50% discount from Rs.22,000.

These tablets cater to various needs and budgets, making the Amazon Great Indian Festival an opportune time to acquire a tablet at a discounted price.