Icon

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

Discover the best tablet deals and make the most of the limited-time offers now available.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 26 2023, 18:54 IST
Icon
Sale! Daikin, Panasonic to Carrier, check massive split AC deals on Amazon
Discount on tables
1/5 Daikin 1.5-ton Inverter Split AC: It is a 3-star inverter split AC which supports dew-clean technology for healthy air. It has a capacity of 1.5 tons which can keep a small room chilled. It is equipped with a copper condenser coil and includes features like stabilizer-free operation within the 130-265 voltage range, cooling at 52 degrees Celsius, triple display, and more. The Daikin split AC retails for Rs.58400, however from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.37990 giving you a 35 percent discount. (Amazon)
Discount on tables
2/5 Panasonic 1.5-ton Inverter Smart Split AC: It is a 1.5-ton AC with can support 121 sq ft to 180 sq ft of room. It comes with 7 in 1 convertible mode with AI mode that detects the room's temperature and forecasts the cooling. It is equipped with a copper condenser coil, twin cool inverter compressor, anti-corrosion shield Blu Technology, and more for effective cooling. The Panasonic split is priced at Rs.63400, but you can get it for only Rs.44490, giving you a discount of 30 percent on Amazon. (Amazon)
Discount on tables
3/5 Carrier 1.5-ton Inverter Split AC: It is a 1.5-ton split AC with 3-star energy efficiency. It is equipped with Flexicool Convertible 4-in-1 inverter technology and copper condenser coil effective cooling. Its smart features include an HD filter, turbo cool, hydro blue coating, refrigerant leakage detector, auto cleanser, ADC sensor, and more. The Carrier split AC retails for Rs.67790, however, you can get it for only Rs.34990, giving you a 48 percent discount on Amazon. (Amazon)
Discount on tables
4/5 LG 1.5-ton Inverter Split AC: It's a 1.5-ton 6-in-1 AI Convertible split AC With dual inverter compressor. It is 5-star rated in terms of energy efficiency. Its features include an HD Filter with anti-virus protection, an ADC sensor,  ocean black protection, an EZ clean filter, low gas detection, and more. The LG split AC is priced at Rs.75990, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.45490, giving you a massive 40 percent discount. (Amazon)
Discount on tables
5/5 Godrej 1.5-ton Inverter Split AC: It's a 1.5-ton split AC with an inverter compressor to manage heat load. It is 5-star rated in terms of energy consumption. Its features include heavy-duty cooling at 52°C, 100% copper condenser, evaporator coils and Connecting tube, R32 refrigerant, backlit remote, anti-freeze thermostat, anti-microbial self-clean technology, and more. The split AC retails for Rs.54900, however, you can get it for Rs.36490 from Amazon, giving you a 34 percent discount. (Amazon)
Discount on tables
icon View all Images
From high-end displays to budget-friendly options, find the perfect tablet for your needs. (representative image) (unsplash)

Tablets are some of the most useful things to have if you are looking for lightweight work-load that does not require the heavy fire-power of a laptop. From Xiaomi's feature-packed Pad 5 to HONOR's sleek and affordable Pad X8, here are tablets for every need and budget. Discover the best tablet deals and make the most of the limited-time offers now available. Here's a concise overview:

1. Xiaomi Pad 5

The Pad 5 features a 10.95-inch 2.5K+ IPS LCD display with a high-resolution WQHD+ and Dolby Vision. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Octa-core processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The tablet has an 8720mAh battery, 120Hz screen refresh rate, and 4K recording capabilities. Notably, it lacks a fingerprint sensor and GPS. It is currently priced at Rs.22,999 after a 39% discount from Rs.37,999.

B09XXZXQC1-1

2. HONOR Pad X9

The Pad X9 offers an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 685 processor. It features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, along with a sleek foldable design, six surround speakers, and Android 13. It is available for Rs.15,999 after a 38% discount from Rs.25,999

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0C9V7RYWD-2

3. HONOR Pad X8

The Pad X8 boasts a 10.1-inch Full View display and a MediaTek MT8786 8-core processor. It has 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, and supports multitasking with split-screen functionality. It is priced at Rs.9,999 after a 55% discount from Rs.21,999

B0C6DVNFKZ-3

4. Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus

It features a 10.61-inch FHD 2K display, Snapdragon SDM 6803 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable to 1TB), and a 7700mAh battery. It comes with quad speakers optimized with Dolby Atmos and runs on Android 12. The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus is currently available for Rs.14,999 after a 53% discount from Rs.32,000.

B0BBH1QM1X-4

5. Lenovo Tab M10 HD

This tablet offers 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM (expandable to 256GB), a 10.1-inch HD display, and a MediaTek Helio P22T Octa-Core Processor. It runs on Android 10 and features an 8MP primary camera and a 5000mAh battery. It is priced at Rs.10,999 after a 50% discount from Rs.22,000.

B094NH8KGD-5

These tablets cater to various needs and budgets, making the Amazon Great Indian Festival an opportune time to acquire a tablet at a discounted price.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 18:54 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets
iPhone
Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips
WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Evil Within
Grab The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 for FREE! Know where to get it
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Check rumoured gameplay mechanics of next Grand Theft Auto game
Spider-Man 2 sold over 2.5 million copies, becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game.
Spider-Man 2 game creates huge PlayStation Studios sales record within just 24 hours!
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon