Yellow iPhone 14 price cut! Buy now on Flipkart for just 41999; check exciting offers

Apple launched the new yellow colour iPhone 14 in March, 2023, and it is available with a big discount and other offers on Flipkart.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 04 2023, 17:28 IST
Apple recently introduced a new yellow colour of the iPhone 14. (Apple)

Apple iPhone 14 has received a fresh coat of paint in the form of a bright and punchy Yellow colour. So, if you prefer your iPhone in snappy and bright colours, then the yellow colour could be a great option to pick. It should be noted that the new colorway for iPhone 14 is only a cosmetic update and smartphone specifications remain the same. If you love the new Yellow colour of the iPhone 14, then there's good news for you as it has already received a massive price cut on Flipkart.

With Flipkart's discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits, the new yellow iPhone 14 could be yours for just Rs. 41999! iPhone 14 buyers will also get two free years of Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite benefits along with three free months of Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+.

Check offer details here.

Yellow iPhone 14 discount

Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900 on Flipkart, the iPhone 14 could be in your pocket for just Rs. 41999 with this Flipkart offer! Here's how.

Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 71999, giving customers an initial discount of Rs. 7901. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

Yellow iPhone 14 trade-in offer

In addition to discounts, Flipkart has an amazing trade-in offer live too. You can trade-in your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14! However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model and the condition of your old smartphone.

You can get up to Rs. 30000 off on the yellow iPhone 14. Therefore, if you're able to avail yourself of the maximum exchange bonus offered, the iPhone 14 could be yours for just Rs. 41999! Lastly, Flipkart has one more offer in store for its customers.

Yellow iPhone 14 Bank offers

Customers can get Rs. 4000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Lastly, get 1 surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023.

First Published Date: 04 Apr, 16:31 IST
