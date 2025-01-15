OnePlus 13 was launched earlier this month, on January 7, in India, and now, the device is now receiving its first software update since launch, which should come as good news for OnePlus 13 buyers. The update reportedly includes on-device support for Google Gemini Nano AI model, alongside improvements to the camera, stability, audio quality, and more. Here's everything new with the update.

OnePlus 13 Gets Google Gemini Nano

The OnePlus 13 software update introduces AI features, as reported by Android Authority. The device now supports the Google Gemini Nano AI model. The OnePlus 13 is powerful enough to run this model, and it appears that OnePlus has delivered on its promise.

The update also brings the Android AI Core app to the OnePlus 13. Reportedly, it adds features like the Magic Compose button inside the Google Messages app. This means that messages will now be processed locally on your device instead of being sent to the cloud, ensuring better data privacy.

However, it's important to note that the Google Gemini Nano AI model is currently limited to the messaging app on the OnePlus 13 and isn't utilised in other apps, such as the Recorder or Screenshots apps, which are supported on the Pixel 9 series.

OnePlus 13 Update: Beyond AI

The update also brings several camera upgrades to the OnePlus 13, including improved 4K video recording at 60fps, better colour performance in images, a fix for overexposure issues with the main camera setup, and better tone and colour accuracy in photos taken with the rear camera.

In addition to these camera updates, OnePlus has also improved audio quality, system stability, and overall performance. The update includes the December 2024 security patch and introduces aesthetic improvements across the system, such as refinements to the look and feel of the step tracker widget and the storage cleaner widget.