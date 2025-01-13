OnePlus, earlier this month, on January 7, finally launched its new flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R, for both the Indian and global markets. These devices get powerful internals and a completely new design language, which has garnered significant attention recently. While the OnePlus 13 went on sale on January 10, the OnePlus 13R became available earlier today (January 13).

OnePlus 13R Price in India and Sale Offers

The OnePlus 13R is now readily available, starting at ₹42,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, you can bring this price down further with compatible credit cards. For instance, SBI credit card users can avail an instant ₹3,000 discount, reducing the price to ₹39,999.

The OnePlus 13R is offered in two colour options: Astral Trail and Nebula Noir. Additionally, a higher-end variant featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at ₹49,999 but can be purchased for ₹46,999 with applicable card offers. No-cost EMI offers are also available with select banks.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Should You Spend More?

If you're considering whether to splurge on the OnePlus 13 instead of the 13R, we have a dedicated comparison you can check out here. However, the OnePlus 13R is a highly capable device on its own. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, it can handle games like BGMI at up to 120 FPS and tackle any task you throw at it.

For those who want cutting-edge performance with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and superior cameras, the OnePlus 13 is worth the extra investment. The OnePlus 13R's camera system is slightly toned down, lacking Hasselblad tuning. However, it still features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main wide sensor, a 50MP 2x optical zoom lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.

The OnePlus 13R packs a 6,000mAh battery, just like the OnePlus 13. It also comes with OnePlus's lifetime green line warranty, ensuring peace of mind for buyers. Design-wise, the 13R features flat sides, a flat screen, and IP65 water and dust resistance, following modern trends.

