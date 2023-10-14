Oneplus 11 Rt Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus 11 RT OnePlus 11 RT is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 73,490 in India with 50 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹73,490 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Rear Camera 50 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Oneplus 11 Rt Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

Front Camera 16 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 50 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Battery Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes Camera Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Resolution 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 405 ppi General Brand OnePlus

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date September 6, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

VoLTE Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+CDMA

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 5 nm

RAM 8 GB

Graphics Adreno 660

CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

