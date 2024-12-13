Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
TecnoPhantomVFlip2_FrontCamera_32MP
TecnoPhantomVFlip2_RAM_8GB
Release date : 13 December 2024

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 54,999 in India with 50MP OIS + 50MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 now with free delivery.
Travertine Green Moondust Grey

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 in India is Rs. 54,999 . This is the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Travertine Green and Moondust Grey. Market Status of Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is Released. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

OPPO Reno 14 Pro
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM/512GB ROM
  • Black, White, And Purple Colours
9% OFF
Discounted price:₹49,998 Original price:₹54,999
Buy Now
Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 VS Oppo Reno 14 Pro

OnePlus 13s
  • 16GB RAM | 1tb
  • Black Velvet, Pink Satin, And Green Silk
5% OFF
Discounted price:₹54,998 Original price:₹57,999
Buy Now
Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 VS Oneplus 13s

OnePlus 13T
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Gray, Powder Pink
₹49,999
Check Details
Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 VS Oneplus 13t

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Black, White
11% OFF
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now
Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 VS Apple iPhone 16e iphone Se 4

Xiaomi 14 Pro
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Black, White, Rock Green
₹56,890
Check Details
Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 VS Xiaomi 14 Pro

Google Pixel 8A
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Aloe, Bay, Porcelain, Obsidian
₹52,999
Check Details
Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 VS Google Pixel 8a
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 Take Away

processor
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 8020 (6nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and gaming performance with efficient thermal control for long usage periods.

camera
Camera
50MP OIS + 50MP Rear, 32MP Front

Capture stunning photos with high detail and vibrant colors, featuring 4K video recording for quality content creation. Perfect for social media and low-light environments.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 8GB + UFS 3.1 256GB

Enjoy fast app launches and smooth multitasking, while the ample storage capacity accommodates all your files and games.

display
Display
6.9 inches AMOLED, 120Hz

Experience bright, vivid visuals and smooth scrolling with a high pixel density and excellent outdoor visibility.

battery
Battery
4720 mAh with 70W Ultra Fast Charging

Stay powered throughout your day with quick charging capabilities, reaching 50% battery in just 15 minutes.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for content creators, gamers, and heavy users looking for high performance and stunning visuals in a sleek design.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 Latest Update

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Ultra, 70W: 50 % in 15 minutes

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    4720 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    4k @ 30 FPS Full HD @ 60 FPS

  • Rear Camera

    50MP OIS + 50MP

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Form Factor

    Clamshell

  • Weight

    196 grams Below

  • Colours

    Travertine Green, Moondust Grey

  • Height

    170.75 mm

  • Width

    73.4 mm

  • Thickness

    7.64 mm

  • Dimensions

    Unfolded: 170.75 x 73.4 x 7.64 mm Folded: 87.8 x 73.4 x 16.04 mm

  • Screen Size

    6.9 inches (17.53 cm)

  • Aspect Ratio

    22:9

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Resolution

    1080x2640 px (FHD)

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Pixel Density

    413 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    86 %

  • Brightness

    1300 nits

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    December 13, 2024

  • Custom UI

    HiOS

  • Brand

    Tecno

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

  • Graphics

    Mali-G77

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 8020

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • Expandable Memory

    No

Related Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy F56 launched in India with a slim design- Know specs, features, and more
11 May 2025

iQOO Neo 10 confirmed to feature a 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and more - All details
11 May 2025

iPhone 18 Pro likely to ditch Dynamic Island for under-display Face ID- Details
08 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Tecno Mobile   /   Tecno Phantom V Flip 2

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Tecno Phantom V Flip 2
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender