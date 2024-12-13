Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 54,999 in India with 50MP OIS + 50MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 now with free delivery.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 in India is Rs. 54,999 . This is the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Travertine Green and Moondust Grey. Market Status of Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is Released. ...Read More Read Less

