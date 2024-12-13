The price for the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 in India is Rs. 54,999 . This is the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Travertine Green and Moondust Grey. Market Status of Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is Released. ...Read More Read Less
Experience seamless multitasking and gaming performance with efficient thermal control for long usage periods.
Capture stunning photos with high detail and vibrant colors, featuring 4K video recording for quality content creation. Perfect for social media and low-light environments.
Enjoy fast app launches and smooth multitasking, while the ample storage capacity accommodates all your files and games.
Experience bright, vivid visuals and smooth scrolling with a high pixel density and excellent outdoor visibility.
Stay powered throughout your day with quick charging capabilities, reaching 50% battery in just 15 minutes.
Perfect for content creators, gamers, and heavy users looking for high performance and stunning visuals in a sleek design.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.