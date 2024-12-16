Latest Tech News Photos 5 scary sci-fi movies on AI that you must watch in 2024

5 scary sci-fi movies on AI that you must watch in 2024

Know about these 5 movies that showcase the dark side of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in a cinematic form. 

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 16 2024, 09:58 IST
5 scary sci-fi movies on AI that you must watch in 2024
M3gan: This movie revolves around an AI-powered doll which was built to become friendly for kids, but later its capabilities and intelligence turn into a nightmare. The film portrays how the AI doll develops self-awareness and becomes overprotective of its 8-year-old human companion. The film is chilling and scary when as showcases the future of humanoid robots. (Prime Video)
photos
1/5 M3gan: This movie revolves around an AI-powered doll which was built to become friendly for kids, but later its capabilities and intelligence turn into a nightmare. The film portrays how the AI doll develops self-awareness and becomes overprotective of its 8-year-old human companion. The film is chilling and scary when as showcases the future of humanoid robots. (Prime Video)
AI assistant
Her: This film showcases how AI assistant was used to showcase modern human relationships. In the movie, the lead character falls in love with an AI-powered assistant named Samantha. While the film showcases heartwarming and real conversations and human interaction between AI and humans, however, it also portrays how AI could be dangerous. (Netflix)
2/5 Her: This film showcases how AI assistant was used to showcase modern human relationships. In the movie, the lead character falls in love with an AI-powered assistant named Samantha. While the film showcases heartwarming and real conversations and human interaction between AI and humans, however, it also portrays how AI could be dangerous. (Netflix)
The Creator
The Creator: The 2023 film explores and showcases the future war between AI and humans. However, the film portrays AI in the most human way possible where they are living in peace with other AI bots and humans are showcased as the violent predators who are hunting AI robots. While it showcases the good side of technology, it also raises concerns over AI leading humans.  (Prime Video)
3/5 The Creator: The 2023 film explores and showcases the future war between AI and humans. However, the film portrays AI in the most human way possible where they are living in peace with other AI bots and humans are showcased as the violent predators who are hunting AI robots. While it showcases the good side of technology, it also raises concerns over AI leading humans.  (Prime Video)
2001: A Space Odyssey
2001: A Space Odyssey: It is one of the most popular AI films of all time that revolves around HAL 9000 (Heuristically Programmed Algorithmic Computer). This film beautifully shows the AI ethics and risks along with the evolving concept of a computer. The film explores errors in the AI and how it refuses to adhere to commands which becomes life threading for the crew members.  (Pixabay)
4/5 2001: A Space Odyssey: It is one of the most popular AI films of all time that revolves around HAL 9000 (Heuristically Programmed Algorithmic Computer). This film beautifully shows the AI ethics and risks along with the evolving concept of a computer. The film explores errors in the AI and how it refuses to adhere to commands which becomes life threading for the crew members.  (Pixabay)

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details
AI
I Am Mother: This film revolves around humanoid robots and the potential dangers of artificial intelligence It showcases an AI robot raising a human child in an underground bunker. It portrays how relying heavily on AI could affect human values, emotions, and empathy as the human child struggles with human interactions and dealing with real emotions.  (Netflix)
5/5 I Am Mother: This film revolves around humanoid robots and the potential dangers of artificial intelligence It showcases an AI robot raising a human child in an underground bunker. It portrays how relying heavily on AI could affect human values, emotions, and empathy as the human child struggles with human interactions and dealing with real emotions.  (Netflix)
First Published Date: 16 Dec, 09:58 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

Rockstar Games teases extraordinary features in GTA 6, leaving fans eager for upcoming trailer
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 15: Grab bundles, diamonds, and more for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 15: Grab bundles, diamonds, and more for free
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 14: Grab gloo wall skins, diamonds, and more for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 14: Grab gloo wall skins, diamonds, and more for free
Netflix Squid Game: Unleashed

Netflix to offer free access to 'Squid Game: Unleashed' mobile game for non-subscribers at launch
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, not The Last of Us 3, is PlayStation’s next big game; Naughty Dog unveils trailer

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets