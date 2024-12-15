Latest Tech News Photos Coursera Learner Trends revealed top 10 GenAI courses in India in 2024

Coursera Learner Trends revealed top 10 GenAI courses in India in 2024

Coursera Learner Trends revealed the list of top 10 GenAI courses in India in 2024. 

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 15 2024, 11:00 IST
Coursera Learner Trends revealed top 10 GenAI courses in India in 2024
Generative AI for Everyone by DeepLearning.AI:  This course covers the basics of AI and to how build an AI project from scratch. It also covers risks, advances, and future of the AI. (Pexels)
1/10 Generative AI for Everyone by DeepLearning.AI:  This course covers the basics of AI and to how build an AI project from scratch. It also covers risks, advances, and future of the AI. (Pexels)
Introduction to Generative AI by Google Cloud: This a beginner's course for people who want to start their journey with AI. The course covers all the basics required to know for AI. (Pexels)
2/10 Introduction to Generative AI by Google Cloud: This a beginner's course for people who want to start their journey with AI. The course covers all the basics required to know for AI. (Pexels)
Google AI Essentials by Google: This course teaches how AI can be used in day-to-day life to increase productivity and reduce time on manual work by automating it with the help of AI tools. (Pexels)
3/10 Google AI Essentials by Google: This course teaches how AI can be used in day-to-day life to increase productivity and reduce time on manual work by automating it with the help of AI tools. (Pexels)
Generative AI with Large Language Models by DeepLearning.AI & Amazon Web Services: This course talks about how generative AI works,  AI in business use cases, and more. It is an intermediate-level course if you want to learn. (Unsplash)
4/10 Generative AI with Large Language Models by DeepLearning.AI & Amazon Web Services: This course talks about how generative AI works,  AI in business use cases, and more. It is an intermediate-level course if you want to learn. (Unsplash)

Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT by Vanderbilt University: This course dives deep into how prompt patterns work on large language models like ChatGPT.  (Pexels)
5/10 Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT by Vanderbilt University: This course dives deep into how prompt patterns work on large language models like ChatGPT.  (Pexels)
Generative AI: Introduction and Applications by IBM: This learning course focuses on the capabilities of generative AI along with models and tools for text, code, image, audio, and video generation. (Pexels)
6/10 Generative AI: Introduction and Applications by IBM: This learning course focuses on the capabilities of generative AI along with models and tools for text, code, image, audio, and video generation. (Pexels)
Generative AI: Prompt Engineering Basics by IBM: This course discusses prompt engineering in generative AI models and it also focuses on prompt engineering techniques. (Pexels)
7/10 Generative AI: Prompt Engineering Basics by IBM: This course discusses prompt engineering in generative AI models and it also focuses on prompt engineering techniques. (Pexels)
ChatGPT Prompt Engineering for Developers by DeepLearning.AI: This course focuses on how LLMs work and best practices for prompt engineering.
ChatGPT Prompt Engineering for Developers by DeepLearning.AI: This course focuses on how LLMs work and best practices for prompt engineering. (Pexels)
8/10 ChatGPT Prompt Engineering for Developers by DeepLearning.AI: This course focuses on how LLMs work and best practices for prompt engineering. (Pexels)
ChatGPT Advanced Data Analysis by Vanderbilt University:  This course helps learners automate tasks such as producing social media and marketing content, answering questions about what is in the PDFs, and others.
ChatGPT Advanced Data Analysis by Vanderbilt University:  This course helps learners automate tasks such as producing social media and marketing content, answering questions about what is in the PDFs, and others. (Pexels)
9/10 ChatGPT Advanced Data Analysis by Vanderbilt University:  This course helps learners automate tasks such as producing social media and marketing content, answering questions about what is in the PDFs, and others. (Pexels)
Introduction to Large Language Models by Google Cloud:  This course covers the basics of Large Language Models (LLMs), and their use cases, and explores Google’s GenAI development tools (Pexels)
10/10 Introduction to Large Language Models by Google Cloud:  This course covers the basics of Large Language Models (LLMs), and their use cases, and explores Google’s GenAI development tools (Pexels)
First Published Date: 15 Dec, 11:00 IST
