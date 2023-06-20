Home Photos How to Get most out of your Microsoft Teams Meetings

How to Get most out of your Microsoft Teams Meetings

Are you looking for some changes in your usual Microsoft Teams Meetings, follow these tips to upgrade.

1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
2. Foster better connection by using front row- This allows in-person attendees to easily view the chat, and reactions in real-time, creating a more cohesive hybrid meeting experience for all. 
3. Review your meeting and evaluate your performance-Turning on speaker coach during meetings helps provide valuable insights such as total speaking time, use of repetitive language, and much more to help fine-tune your skills. 
4. Prepare for your meeting with collaborative tools- Using pre-meeting tools such as collaborative notes, whiteboard, and chat helps people access and co-edit together. For brainstorming, for instance, you can set up a virtual whiteboard that is ready to go and add helpful artifacts to the meeting tab. 
