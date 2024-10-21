 iPhone 17 Air: RAM, camera, and other features tipped- Here’s what to expect | Photos
iPhone 17 Air specifications surfaced again, showcasing a performance and camera boost. Know what’s expected in 5 points. 

Updated on: Oct 21 2024, 17:39 IST
Next year, Apple may not release the “Plus” variant as it may introduce a new slimmer iPhone 17 model with some eye-catching features. The model is expected to be named as iPhone 17 Air and it is expected to have a slimmer profile in comparison to other iPhone 17 models launching next year. Now, several leaks about the smartphone have surfaced showcasing RAM, camera, and other details for the smartphone.  (AppleInsider)
In a recent report by MacRumors,  analyst Jeff Pu reconfirmed previously leaked details about the iPhone 17 Air. The details included that the smartphone will likely feature a 6.1-inch display with Face ID feature an aluminium frame, similar to the standard iPhone 16 models. It may also come with a new design which has not been featured in Apple’s flagship series smartphone.  (REUTERS)
Apart from design, the iPhone 17 Air is also rumoured to be powered by the A19 chip which will likely be fabricated by TSMC 3nm process. With a powerful chipset, Apple may also offer 8GB of RAM and an Apple-designed 5G modem. However, the new 5G chip may first debut with the iPhone SE 4 model. Therefore, with powerful performance upgrades, users can experience a slimmer iPhone with all the flagship features. (Unsplash)
In terms of camera upgrades, the iPhone 17 Air will likely come with a single rear camera instead of a dual camera setup in standard iPhone 16 models. This is being done to reduce the weight and thickness of the smartphone. Reportedly, the smartphone may feature a 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front-facing camera.  (AP)
Apart from these upgrades, the iPhone 17 Air will also support Apple Intelligence which includes a suite of AI features. There are also possibilities that Apple may announce a new set of AI features. Now, we can only be certain about the smartphone’s name, features, and other details during the launch which is not expected until September 2025. (Bloomberg)
