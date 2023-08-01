Home Photos NASA tracks Asteroid 2023 OF1, reveals speed, size, close approach details

NASA tracks Asteroid 2023 OF1, reveals speed, size, close approach details

NASA has tracked an asteroid called 2023 OF1 and it is expected to get very close to Earth tomorrow.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 01 2023, 21:53 IST
NASA says an asteroid is hurtling towards Earth and it will come very close tomorrow. (NASA JPL)
According to the details published by the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), an asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid  2023 OF1, is on its way toward Earth and could make its closest approach to the planet tomorrow, August 2, 2023. (Freepik)
The close approach of this asteroid towards Earth is estimated to be 6,800,000 km. It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids. According to the data provided by CNEOS, this asteroid was first observed on 21 July, 2023. (Pixabay)
According to the data provided by CNEOS, this asteroid was first observed on 21 July, 2023. (Pixabay)
While the asteroid will not pose any threat to Earth, NASA will keep a constant watch to ensure it passes by as per its trajectory. (Pixabay)
Sometimes, asteroids may deviate from their paths due to various reasons including from the planet's gravitational effect. (REUTERS)
Asteroids are tracked by various space agencies because they pose a danger to Earth. For instance, when an asteroid exploded over the city of Chelyabinsk, it caused injuries to thousands of people.   (pixabay)
First Published Date: 01 Aug, 21:52 IST
