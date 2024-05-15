 Reddit launches 'Ask Me Anything' tools for engaging hosts and participants in Q&A sessions- All details | Photos
Home Photos Reddit launches 'Ask Me Anything' tools for engaging hosts and participants in Q&A sessions- All details

Reddit launches 'Ask Me Anything' tools for engaging hosts and participants in Q&A sessions- All details

Reddit upgrades its Ask Me Anything feature with new tools, including guest collaborators, scheduled sessions, clearer endings, RSVP options, sorting features, and a dedicated AMA Hub for community support.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 15 2024, 17:28 IST
Reddit launches 'Ask Me Anything' tools
Reddit has unveiled a suite of new tools for its Ask Me Anything (AMA) feature, aimed at enhancing engagement between hosts and participants. These tools cater to celebrities, public figures, organisations, and Redditors alike, fostering deeper interactions within the community. (Reddit)
photos
1/7 Reddit has unveiled a suite of new tools for its Ask Me Anything (AMA) feature, aimed at enhancing engagement between hosts and participants. These tools cater to celebrities, public figures, organisations, and Redditors alike, fostering deeper interactions within the community. (Reddit)
Reddit launches 'Ask Me Anything' tools
Guest Collaborators Feature: One of the key additions is the ability to include guest collaborators in AMAs. Now, hosts can bring up to five guests to join in answering questions, expanding the depth and breadth of expertise available during these sessions. (Reddit)
image caption
2/7 Guest Collaborators Feature: One of the key additions is the ability to include guest collaborators in AMAs. Now, hosts can bring up to five guests to join in answering questions, expanding the depth and breadth of expertise available during these sessions. (Reddit)
Reddit launches 'Ask Me Anything' tools
Scheduled AMAs: With the new scheduling function, hosts can now plan and promote their AMAs in advance. Gone are the days of separate posts to signal an AMA's timing; now, hosts can set a start time up to 21 days ahead, streamlining the process for both hosts and participants. (Reddit)
image caption
3/7 Scheduled AMAs: With the new scheduling function, hosts can now plan and promote their AMAs in advance. Gone are the days of separate posts to signal an AMA's timing; now, hosts can set a start time up to 21 days ahead, streamlining the process for both hosts and participants. (Reddit)
Reddit launches 'Ask Me Anything' tools
Clear Endings: Hosts can now officially mark the conclusion of an AMA, eliminating any ambiguity for participants. Additionally, hosts can seamlessly direct users to other social channels for further engagement post-AMA, enhancing the overall experience. (Reddit)
image caption
4/7 Clear Endings: Hosts can now officially mark the conclusion of an AMA, eliminating any ambiguity for participants. Additionally, hosts can seamlessly direct users to other social channels for further engagement post-AMA, enhancing the overall experience. (Reddit)

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now
Reddit launches 'Ask Me Anything' tools
RSVP and Notifications: Redditors can now RSVP to live AMAs with a simple click, ensuring they receive push notifications 24 hours before and right before the session begins. This feature streamlines attendance and ensures participants don't miss out on their favourite sessions. (Reddit)
image caption
5/7 RSVP and Notifications: Redditors can now RSVP to live AMAs with a simple click, ensuring they receive push notifications 24 hours before and right before the session begins. This feature streamlines attendance and ensures participants don't miss out on their favourite sessions. (Reddit)
Reddit launches 'Ask Me Anything' tools
Sorting Options: Participants now have the option to sort questions by "Answered" versus "Unanswered," allowing for quicker navigation to the heart of the discussion. This feature empowers users to find the information they seek with greater efficiency. (Reddit)
image caption
6/7 Sorting Options: Participants now have the option to sort questions by "Answered" versus "Unanswered," allowing for quicker navigation to the heart of the discussion. This feature empowers users to find the information they seek with greater efficiency. (Reddit)
Reddit launches 'Ask Me Anything' tools
AMA Hub and Resources: Alongside these product enhancements, Reddit has launched an AMA Hub, providing a centralised resource for community members interested in running their own AMAs. Here, users can access valuable resources, best practices, and how-tos to maximise the impact of their sessions. (Bloomberg)
7/7 AMA Hub and Resources: Alongside these product enhancements, Reddit has launched an AMA Hub, providing a centralised resource for community members interested in running their own AMAs. Here, users can access valuable resources, best practices, and how-tos to maximise the impact of their sessions. (Bloomberg)
First Published Date: 15 May, 17:28 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
Nintendo Switch games
Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today
Garena Free FireGarena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 12
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Top 3 guns to eliminate enemies quickly

Best Deals For You

Honor X9b
Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4 Lite may launch soon with Snapdragon chips; Know what’s coming
OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4 Lite may launch soon with Snapdragon chips; Know what’s coming
iOS 18 to bring AI features to Safari
iOS 18 to bring AI features to Safari: New intelligent search and web eraser feature leaked
Qubo InstaView video door phone launched
Qubo InstaView video door phone launched: Price, specs and all details
Best laptops for students
Best laptops for students: Lenovo IdeaPad 3 to MSI Modern 14, here are 15 to pick from

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets