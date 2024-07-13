Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Oppo Reno 12 series, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and more launched so far in July 2024
It's not even the half of July and smartphone brands such as Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, and others have announced their new smartphones in just 10 days, check the list.
You may be interested in
MobilesTablets Laptops
21% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB
- Cobalt Violet
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
22% OFF
Samsung Galaxy M15
- Celestine Blue
- 4 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A35
- Awesome Iceblue
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
14% OFF
OPPO A3 Pro
- Moonlight Purple
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
25% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G 128GB
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
20% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
- Silver
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB Storage
25% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE
- Silver
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB Storage
25% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
First Published Date: 13 Jul, 13:00 IST
71720798152758
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS