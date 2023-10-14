 Oppo A3 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO A3 Pro

OPPO A3 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 23,990 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
OPPOA3Pro_Display_6.75inches(17.15cm)
1/1 OPPOA3Pro_Display_6.75inches(17.15cm)
Key Specs
₹23,990 (speculated)
512 GB
6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
32 MP
5100 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

OPPO A3 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the OPPO A3 Pro in India is Rs. 23,990.  This is the OPPO A3 Pro base model with 12 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the OPPO A3 Pro in India is Rs. 23,990.  This is the OPPO A3 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

OPPO A3 Pro

(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Oppo A3 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
  • 32 MP
  • 5100 mAh
Battery
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5100 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 32 MP, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Display
  • AMOLED
  • 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
  • 390 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • December 13, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • OPPO
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • 64 bit
  • 8 nm
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 12 GB
  • Adreno 618
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 512 GB
    Oppo A3 Pro