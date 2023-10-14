Oppo A3 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO A3 Pro OPPO A3 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 23,990 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹23,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 512 GB Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Oppo A3 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Front Camera 32 MP

Battery 5100 mAh Battery USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh

Removable No Camera Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Pixel Density 390 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Launch Date December 13, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand OPPO

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 8 nm

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

RAM 12 GB

Graphics Adreno 618 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 512 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?