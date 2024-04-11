Snexian Rock R9 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Snexian Rock R9 is a phone, available price is Rs 999 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Snexian Rock R9 from HT Tech. Buy Snexian Rock R9 now with free delivery.
Key Specs
RAM
32 MB
Display
1.8 inches
Battery
3000 mAh
Rear Camera
0.3 MP
Snexian Rock R9 Price in India
The starting price for the Snexian Rock R9 in India is Rs. 999. This is the Snexian Rock R9 base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Blue.