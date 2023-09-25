Icon
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Amazon invests in AI Startup, Getty Images unveils AI tool, and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Amazon invests in AI Startup, Getty Images unveils AI tool, and more

AI Roundup: Amazon commits $4 billion investment in AI Startup Anthropic to compete with tech giants; experts are a divided house on the impact of artificial intelligence, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 25 2023, 22:34 IST
Icon
LG, Voltas to Panasonic, top 5 refrigerators now available with huge discounts on Amazon
artificial intelligence
1/5 LG 655 L Frost-Free Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator: Amazon is offering a 37% initial discount making the price of LG 655 L Frost-Free Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator drop to Rs. 75990 from Rs. 120699. It is a premium Refrigerator with an auto-defrost function to prevent ice build-up. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Haier 328 L 3 Star Frost Free Triple Inverter Double Door Top Mount Refrigerator:  On Amazon, you get a 29% initial discount on the Haier 328 L 3 Star Frost Free Triple Inverter Double Door Top Mount Refrigerator which decreases its price from Rs. 57990 to Rs. 40990. It comes with a Capacity of 328 Litres, which means it is Suitable for families with 5 or more members.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Voltas Beko ‘A TATA product’ 183 L 4-star Made-In-India Direct Cool Refrigerator: The refrigerator worth Rs. 26990 is available on Amazon for just Rs. 16490 all thanks to the 39% initial discount. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Panasonic 592 L Wifi Inverter Frost-Free Side by Side Refrigerator: Customers can get 24% initial discount on purchase of a Panasonic 592 L Wifi Inverter Frost-Free Side by Side Refrigerator on Amazon which decreases its price to Rs. 71990 from Rs. 95000. It is a Wi-Fi Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Inverter Compressor and Auto Defrost technology that prevents excess ice build up automatically. (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Whirlpool 570 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator: Amazon is offering a 28% initial discount on the Whirlpool 570 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator making it available to you for just Rs. 63490 instead of Rs. 88200. The refrigerator retains cooling for up to 10 hours after power cuts.  (Amazon)
artificial intelligence
View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, September 25. (Pexela)

Amazon commits $4 billion investment in AI Startup Anthropic to compete with other tech giants from Microsoft to Google; Differing opinions emerge among experts on the impact of artificial intelligence; AI becomes mainstream in South Korea, from K-pop to sales assistants; Accenture's AI Chief says generative AI could boost Europe's competitive edge against the US- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Amazon commits $4 billion investment in AI Startup Anthropic

Amazon is set to invest $4 billion in AI startup Anthropic, intensifying its competition with Microsoft, Meta, Google, and Nvidia in the rapidly expanding AI sector. Initially, Amazon will invest $1.25 billion for a minority stake in Anthropic, with an option to increase it to $4 billion. Anthropic, backed by Google, aims to raise $5 billion in the next two years. The startup plans to create a "frontier model," named "Claude-Next," ten times more powerful than current AI, requiring a $1 billion investment over 18 months. Anthropic will leverage Amazon's AWS for cloud services and computing power, according to a TechCrunch report.

2. Differing opinions emerge among experts on the impact of artificial intelligence

Some AI experts foresee a looming watershed moment in artificial intelligence, with concerns about "God-like" AI that could surpass human capabilities and evade control. Ian Hogarth, the chair of the UK AI safety taskforce, and Max Tegmark suggest that sort of AGI may be imminent, with some Californian tech professionals believing it could arrive in a few years. However, there are also voices dismissing AGI concerns as a ploy to regulate the market and benefit major players like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft, according to a report by the Guardian.

3. AI becomes mainstream in South Korea, from K-pop to sales assistants

South Korea's Pulse9 is at the forefront of AI's mainstream integration, creating virtual humans like Zaein for major conglomerates. The global market for such AI creations is projected to reach $527 billion by 2030, according to a France 24 report. AI humans have taken on various roles in South Korea, from university students to TV personalities. Pulse9 aims to expand AI human applications and coexistence with humans in various capacities. Zaein's reaction involved deep learning analysis of K-pop stars' faces, and she's brought to life by overlaying deepfake technology on a human actor.

4. Generative AI could boost Europe's competitive edge against the US

Accenture's Europe data and AI lead, Matt Prebble, believes that generative AI could give Europe an opportunity to regain a competitive edge against the US especially as Europe faces challenges like technical debt and a shortage of technology-skilled individuals at the board level. AI, particularly generative AI, can boost productivity in Europe, which lags behind the U.S. in tech innovation. Prebble sees AI as a means to drive greater productivity and achieve more with fewer resources in the region, Fortune reported.

5. Getty Images unveils generative AI tool trained exclusively on licensed images

Getty Images has collaborated with Nvidia to introduce Generative AI by Getty Images. This tool enables users to create images using Getty's licensed photo library, providing full copyright protection. It utilises Nvidia's Edify model and specialises in generating realistic photos from the Getty Images database. While the tool excels in rendering lifelike human figures, its illustration mode produces more simplistic 2D renderings. Overall, it offers an innovative approach to image generation, the Verge reported.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 21:29 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Steam Deck
When is Steam Deck 2 launch? Know what a recent report says
GTA 6
GTA 6 could be the most expensive video game ever! Check shocking amount
Fortnite
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
E-sports
League of Legends, other esports join Asian Games in competition for the first time
Call of Duty
Microsoft nears takeover of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon