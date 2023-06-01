All that you wanted to know about Apple WWDC 2023, but were afraid to ask

Apple will be hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 between June 5, 2023 and June 9, 2023. This will be the 34th developer-focused conference by Apple. Like most years, the conference will be kick-started with a keynote session hosted by CEO Tim Cook on the opening day. The keynote session will begin at 10 AM PT/10:30 PM IST. Just like in 2022, the conference will be held online, although select developers, people from media houses, and some winners of the WWDC Swift Student challenge have been invited to Apple Park in California to attend the event in person.

Where to watch Apple WWDC 2023

WWDC keynote can either be streamed on developer.apple.com/wwdc23 or Apple's official YouTube channel.

Expected Announcements at the WWDC 2023

Hardware announcements

AR/VR headset/ Apple Reality Pro

After a long period of rumors and leaks, Apple is likely to unveil its first-ever mixed-reality headset that is capable of both AR and VR functionalities. According to rumors, the headset could be called Apple Reality Pro and could be priced at $3000. The headset is likely to be geared towards developers and will allow them to build virtual reality and augmented reality apps for Apple's AR/VR ecosystem.

According to leaks, the mixed-reality headset could feature two 4K micro-OLED displays with 4000 ppi (pixel-per-inch) and 5000 nits of peak brightness. It has been rumored that it could feature the Apple M2 chipset, which is used in the latest MacBooks. It will come with an external battery which can be worn at the waist. Rumors have also mentioned that it will get gesture-based controls and will not feature any physical controller. It will run on xrOS, which is expected to be announced at the event as well.

Additionally, the headset can feature up to a dozen of cameras that can read facial expressions, detect body movements, and map nearby areas. For authentication and security, an iris scanner can also be equipped. The headset can also integrate with the Apple ecosystem and give it access to Apple TV, maps, Apple Music, and other similar apps.

Various sources have also reported that Apple could announce a 15-inch MacBook Air at the event which would join the already available 13-inch MacBook Air. A report from Mark Gurman, an Apple analyst, has also revealed that an updated 13-inch MacBook Air and a new 13-inch MacBook Pro could also get announced during the event.

Software announcements

iOS 17

iOS 17 will be the next major update for iPhones and it is expected to be announced at the keynote session. While it was said that it might not get any major features, rumors have revealed that a bunch of new features will come to iPhones.

Control Center redesign: The Control Center on iOS has remained largely unchanged since the introduction of the iPhone X and iOS 11. Rumours suggest that Apple is planning significant updates to the Control Center for iOS 17.

Journaling app: iOS 17 is also expected to bring a new journaling app that enables users to record their daily activities. Plus, iOS will also bring UI changes to the Health app, including the "Favorites" interface.

Updates in Find My and Wallet app: The Find My app and the Wallet app will get major updates with iOS 17. These will include some user interface tweaks and enhancements.

iPhone to speak in your voice! iOS 17 will also bring a 'Personal Voice' feature for those who may have lost the ability to speak. This will help iPhone to clone the voice within 15 minutes.

Point and speak feature: Apple is also said to introduce Point and Speak in Magnifier which makes it easier for visually challenged persons to interact with physical tools.

Siri updates: Some earlier leaks suggested that Siri is set to relocate from the bottom of the iPhone screen to the Dynamic Island. Moreover, activating the personal assistant on an iPhone might only require users to say just "Siri" instead of "Hey Siri."

Sideloading of apps: Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that iOS 17 is also expected to permit alternative app stores on the iPhone in Europe, as mandated by the Digital Markets Act.

Expected supported device:

Rumour mills suggest that all the iPhone models that support iOS 16 will also get iOS 17. Here is the list of expected iOS 17-supported devices:

Upcoming iPhone 15

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 13 lineup

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 11 range

iPhone X series

iPhone SE 2020

iPhone SE 2022

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPadOS 17

Accessibility features: Some of the most unique features from the list includes Personal Voice, which is a machine learning-based feature that will allow your iPhone to speak in your own voice. Another feature is Live Speech which enables users to type what they want to say to have it be spoken out loud during phone and FaceTime calls as well as in-person conversations. Essentially, it is a text-to-speech app.

Third-party App Store: Apple tipster Mark Gurman has claimed that the iOS 17 update will enable users to download applications outside the App Store for the first time ever. Since iOS and iPadOS share most of the features, this could be enabled on iPads too. If app developers could still make their apps available to iPhone users without needing to be in the App Store, they could effectively save the 15 to 30 percent fee that the company charges.

Stage Manager: According to @analyst941 on Twitter, one of the biggest updates will be coming to Stage Manager. It will reportedly get support for an external monitor webcam as well as audio output source settings. Moreover, users will also be able to stream multiple video and audio sources while the Stage Manager is on and will also get an option for a resizeable dock in external display settings.

Other notable updates: Features such as a new journaling app, active widgets, and a redesigned control center are expected to come to iOS 17, but could also be a part of iPadOS 17 too.

Supported devices: According to reports, three iPad models that launched between 2015 and 2017 will not receive the iPadOS 17 update. These include Pad 5th Gen, 9.7-inch iPad Pro 1st Gen, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st Gen.

watchOS 10

Major updates: According to Mark Gurman, watchOS 10 will be a major update for the Apple Watch with “bigger enhancements” and an “updated interface”. Further, Apple has plans for a major update to the watch hardware in 2024, which is expected to have a larger and custom-built display.

Widgets: Since the launch of the first Apple Watch in 2015, there have been little to no changes to the watchOS interface. But that is set to change with watchOS 10 as Apple will reportedly introduce widgets. Gurman claims that widgets will be comparable to the Glances that were part of earlier watchOS versions and although it will be “reminiscent” of the Siri watch face, it will work with any Apple Watch face.

According to reports, instead of opening up apps, users will be able to scroll through widgets for activity tracking, weather, calendar events, and more. Pressing on the crown could open up the widgets, instead of having to navigate through the home screen.

Home screen layout: According to an anonymous leaker on Twitter known only as @analyst941, Apple could introduce a new home screen layout with the watchOS 10 update. The leaker claims that the new layout will be easier to navigate and could bring iOS-like characteristics including folders for apps.

Supported devices: According to MacRumors, Apple Watch Series 4 or later will support the watchOS 10 update.

Other updates

It is expected that xrOS, tvOS 17, and macOS 14 will also be announced during the event, however, there is no leaked information around them at this time.