Amazon Freedom Festival Sale: Big discounts on mobile phone! Check them out now

Amazon Sale deals: Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale is now live, offering fantastic discounts on various products, including smartphones, tablets, smart wearables, and smart TVs. If you've been eyeing your favourite smartphone at a lower price, now is the perfect time to make the purchase. Amazon has a wide selection of popular smartphones available with significant discounts. Moreover, SBI credit card holders can enjoy an extra 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 on select products during the sale.

Here are some of the best Amazon sale deals for you today:

Samsung Galaxy M13

The Samsung Galaxy M13 (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available for just Rs. 11,649 during the Amazon sale. You can further reduce the cost by exchanging your old smartphone, which is worth up to Rs. 11,050. The phone boasts a 6.60-inch FHD+ touchscreen display and is powered by the octa-core Samsung Exynos 850 processor. Running on the Android 12 operating system, the Samsung Galaxy M13 features a 6000mAh battery. Its camera setup consists of a triple arrangement on the rear, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera, a 5-megapixel (f/2.2, ultra-wide-angle) camera, and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera, all equipped with autofocus capabilities. For selfies, the front camera is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

B0B4F2TTTS-1

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023: Top smartphones to buy under 30000 now

2. Realme Narzo N55

The Realme Narzo N55 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant (previously priced at Rs. 12,999), while the 6GB + 128GB variant is available at Rs. 12,999 (previously priced at Rs. 14,999). The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and features a 6.72-inch (2,400x1,080 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone's dual rear camera setup is led by a 64-megapixel sensor, and the front camera is an 8-megapixel shooter.

B0BZ466BWW-2

3. Redmi 12C

The entry-level Redmi 12C is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 and features a 6.72-inch LCD screen. It is available at a discounted price of Rs. 7,699 during the Prime Early Deals for subscribers on the platform (previously priced at Rs. 8,999). You can also get an additional discount of up to Rs. 7,300 by exchanging your older handset, according to the Redmi 12C listing on Amazon.

B0BYN4D512-3

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Day sale: Amazing smartphone deals that you won't be able to resist

4. Lava Blaze 5G

The Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM and 128 GB Storage variant is now available at a price of Rs. 12,499. Customers can take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1000 when using SBI credit card EMI transactions.

The Lava Blaze 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, featuring an octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2.2 GHz, LPDDR4X memory, and UFS 2.2 storage. Notably, the new variant also includes a memory card slot, enabling memory expansion of up to 1TB. With a 5,000mAh battery optimised by the 7nm SoC, users can enjoy extended battery life. Running on Android 12 OS, the Lava smartphone offers a clean user interface. It boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. The display's flat edge design and water drop-notch add to the overall appeal of the device.

B0BSTTK7HS-4

Take advantage of these fantastic deals and get your desired smartphone at a great price during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.