Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023: Top smartphones to buy under 30000 now

Amazon Freedom Sale: The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has kicked off with discounts on a selection of products such as smartphones, accessories, laptops, home appliances, and other electronic items for all. While the sale was only open for Prime members on August 3, it is now live for everyone. Smartphones in particular have received massive price cuts, and you can grab them with huge discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits.

If you're searching for a good mid-range smartphone that offers strong performance, decent cameras, and long battery life, then check out the top 5 smartphones under Rs. 30000 that you can buy during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

1. iQOO Neo 7

iQOO Neo 7 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and is HDR10+ certified. It packs the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. You can buy it for Rs. 27999 right now on Amazon.

2. Realme Narzo 60 Pro

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro features a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the Narzo 60 Pro gets the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, which is paired with 12GB RAM, which can be doubled via virtual expansion, as well as up to 1TB storage. The phone sports a dual camera setup with a primary 100MP OIS ProLight camera and a 2MP portrait sensor. The Realme Narzo 60 Pro can be purchased right now for Rs. 26999. Read more: Big discounts on iPhone 14, Redmi 12 and more now available

3. Oppo Reno 8

The Oppo Reno 8 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and offers 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB storage. The phone boasts a rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, it offers a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. You can buy it right now for Rs. 26999.

4. Mi 11X

The Mi 11X is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC which is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Mi 11X features a triple camera setup at the back with a primary 48 MP camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 5MP super macro lens. The phone can be purchased right now for Rs. 29999. Read more: Check best deals on HP, Apple, Asus and more in Amazon laptops sale

5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset which is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone also features a setup of a triple-camera headlined by a 12MP primary lens with OIS, coupled with an 8MP telephoto and a 12MP ultrawide lens. You can buy this smartphone right now for Rs. 26999.