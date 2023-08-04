Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023: Top smartphones to buy under 30000 now

Amazon Sale 2023: Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale brings massive discounts and other offers on smartphones such as Oppo Reno 8, Realme Narzo 60 Pro and more.

Amazon Independence Day sale: Amazing Amazon mobile deals rolled out on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy M 34, more
Amazon sale today: As India's Independence Day nears, Amazon has come up with its most awaited sale of the year. The Amazon sale goes live today, August 3 for Prime members and from August 4 it will be available for all users. Amazon will be offering huge discounts on smartphones and their accessories. So, check out the amazing smartphone that will be going on sale Today. 
1/7 Amazon sale today: As India's Independence Day nears, Amazon has come up with its most awaited sale of the year. The Amazon sale goes live today, August 3 for Prime members and from August 4 it will be available for all users. Amazon will be offering huge discounts on smartphones and their accessories. So, check out the amazing smartphone that will be going on sale Today.  (Amazon)
iPhone 14
2/7 iPhone 14: Among the highlights of the Amazon Independence Day sale is the iPhone 14. The phone features a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display with A15 bionic chip. It supports 26 hours of video playback and comes with a 12 MP dual camera setup. The smartphone originally retails for Rs. 79900, however, during the sale you can get it for a much lower price with additional bank and exchange offers. (Apple)
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
3/7 iQOO Neo 7 Pro: It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and an independent gaming chip along with a 50MP OIS camera, 8MP ultra-wide and macro camera. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro originally retails for Rs. 39999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for a much lesser price during the Independence Day sale. (iQOO)
Samsung Galaxy M 34: The smartphone features a 6.5-inch super AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 6000 mAh battery and is powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC. It comes triple camera setup of a 50 MP OIS main camera along with an 8MP wide and 2MP ultra-wide camera. The smartphone retails at the price of Rs.24499, however, from Amazon, you can get it for a much lesser price.
4/7 Samsung Galaxy M 34: The smartphone features a 6.5-inch super AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 6000 mAh battery and is powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC. It comes triple camera setup of a 50 MP OIS main camera along with an 8MP wide and 2MP ultra-wide camera. The smartphone retails at the price of Rs.24499, however, from Amazon, you can get it for a much lesser price. (Samsung)
Motorola Razr 40
5/7 Motorola Razr 40: It's the new Flip smartphone by the company that comes with a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display and 1.5- inch external OLED display. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and comes with a storage capacity of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It features a  64 MP camera and a 32 MP selfie camera The phone retails for Rs. 99999, but during the sale, it will be available at a hefty discount price. (Motorola)
Oppo F 23: The smartphone features a 6.72-inch FHD+ Punch-hole display with 120Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by a 67W SUPERVOOC and 5000mAh battery for a long-lasting experience. F 23 is equipped with 64MP AI Camera and 32MP Selfie Camera. It comes with a storage capacity of  8GB RAM  and 128GB internal storage. The phone originally retails for Rs.28999, however, with the Amazon Independence Day sale coming, you can get it for a huge discounted rate.
6/7 Oppo F 23: The smartphone features a 6.72-inch FHD+ Punch-hole display with 120Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by a 67W SUPERVOOC and 5000mAh battery for a long-lasting experience. F 23 is equipped with 64MP AI Camera and 32MP Selfie Camera. It comes with a storage capacity of  8GB RAM  and 128GB internal storage. The phone originally retails for Rs.28999, however, with the Amazon Independence Day sale coming, you can get it for a huge discounted rate. (OPPO)
Realme Narzo 60: The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED curved display. It has 12GB of physical RAM and 12GB of dynamic RAM. It comes with a 100MP Pro light camera with 2x In-sensor Zoom technology. It is powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G chipset that features an 8-core 64-bit processor along with a 5000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs. 19999, but you can get it for huge discounted price during the sale. 
7/7 Realme Narzo 60: The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED curved display. It has 12GB of physical RAM and 12GB of dynamic RAM. It comes with a 100MP Pro light camera with 2x In-sensor Zoom technology. It is powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G chipset that features an 8-core 64-bit processor along with a 5000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs. 19999, but you can get it for huge discounted price during the sale.  (Amazon India)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can be purchased with a massive discount during Amazon Sale. (Samsung)

Amazon Freedom Sale: The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has kicked off with discounts on a selection of products such as smartphones, accessories, laptops, home appliances, and other electronic items for all. While the sale was only open for Prime members on August 3, it is now live for everyone. Smartphones in particular have received massive price cuts, and you can grab them with huge discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits.

If you're searching for a good mid-range smartphone that offers strong performance, decent cameras, and long battery life, then check out the top 5 smartphones under Rs. 30000 that you can buy during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

1. iQOO Neo 7

iQOO Neo 7 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and is HDR10+ certified. It packs the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. You can buy it for Rs. 27999 right now on Amazon.

2. Realme Narzo 60 Pro

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro features a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the Narzo 60 Pro gets the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, which is paired with 12GB RAM, which can be doubled via virtual expansion, as well as up to 1TB storage. The phone sports a dual camera setup with a primary 100MP OIS ProLight camera and a 2MP portrait sensor. The Realme Narzo 60 Pro can be purchased right now for Rs. 26999. Read more: Big discounts on iPhone 14, Redmi 12 and more now available

3. Oppo Reno 8

The Oppo Reno 8 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and offers 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB storage. The phone boasts a rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, it offers a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. You can buy it right now for Rs. 26999.

4. Mi 11X

The Mi 11X is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC which is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Mi 11X features a triple camera setup at the back with a primary 48 MP camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 5MP super macro lens. The phone can be purchased right now for Rs. 29999. Read more: Check best deals on HP, Apple, Asus and more in Amazon laptops sale

5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset which is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone also features a setup of a triple-camera headlined by a 12MP primary lens with OIS, coupled with an 8MP telephoto and a 12MP ultrawide lens. You can buy this smartphone right now for Rs. 26999.

