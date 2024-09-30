 Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Up to 65% on washing machines from Samsung, Bosch and more top brands | Tech News
Looking for great deals on washing machines during the Amazon Great Indian Festival? Check out discounts on top models like Samsung, IFB, and Whirlpool!

By: HT TECH
Sep 30 2024, 15:30 IST
Amazon rolls out huge discounts on top Samsung, LG, IFB washing machines
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Up to 56% on washing machines from Samsung, Bosch and more top brands
1/6 Are you in the market for a new washing machine? Don't wait for Diwali deals when you can snag some incredible offers right now on Amazon. This is your chance to explore enticing discounts on premium washing machine brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, and more. Whether you have a large family or you're a budget-conscious student, we've got you covered. Let's dive into the world of washing machines and elevate your laundry game without breaking the bank. (Bloomberg)
2/6 Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Fully Automatic Washing Machine NA-F60LF1HRB: Designed for singles and couples, this Panasonic washing machine features a rustproof metal body and a stainless steel drum with a 680 RPM spin speed. It offers Aquabeat wash, 8 wash programs, and one-touch smart wash technology. The original price is Rs. 20,000, but you can own it for just Rs. 13,990, saving a generous 30%. (Amazon)
3/6 LG 6.5 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine T65SKSF4Z: LG presents a washing machine with outstanding water and energy efficiency. It boasts a high spin speed of 700 RPM for faster drying. With a rust-proof body and stainless steel spinner, this top-load washing machine delivers excellent performance with a 6.5 Kg capacity. The original price is Rs. 24,990, but you can make it yours for just Rs. 15,990, saving a massive 36%. (Amazon)
4/6 Bosch 7.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine: If you're part of a small family with 5 to 6 members, consider the Bosch washing machine. It offers multiple soaking times and 8 distinct wash programs. What's more, it includes an anti-tangle feature that reduces those pesky tangles by 50%. The original price is Rs. 30,490, but you can grab it for just Rs. 22,990, saving a whopping 25%. (Amazon)
5/6 Samsung 7 kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine WA70A4002GS/TL: Experience effortless laundry with this 7 Kg Samsung washing machine, now available at an irresistible discount. It provides 6 wash programs, including a quick wash mode and a child lock feature for added convenience. Equipped with digital inverter technology and a 680 RPM spinning speed, it ranks among the best washing machines in India. The original price is Rs. 21,000, but you can get it for just Rs. 15,790, saving a substantial 25%. (Amazon)
6/6 IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Washing Machine: This IFB washing machine offers 10 wash programs and a rapid 1000 RPM spin cycle for quicker drying. It's perfect for families of 3-4 members and features an innovative stainless steel crescent moon drum design to protect your fabrics. The original price is Rs. 35,490, but you can get it for just Rs. 29,990, saving a respectable 15%. (Amazon)
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Up to 56% on washing machines from Samsung, Bosch and more top brands
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is offering huge discounts on top brands washing machines and more. (Amazon)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is live and has entered its fourth day of the huge sale which is still offering huge discounts across various product categories. Shoppers can find savings of up to 80 percent on a wide range of items. Customers can also benefit from additional cashback and bank offers of up to 10 percent when using SBI debit and credit cards during this event. This year's festival highlights offers on leading washing machines with a 10 kg load capacity from brands such as Samsung, LG, IFB, and more.

Here are some of the best deals available on automatic washing machines, including both front and top load options, designed to deliver efficient cleaning for all your laundry needs.

1. Samsung 10 Kg Top Load Washing Machine

This Samsung top load washing machine features a Wi-Fi-enabled smart inverter that enhances washing capabilities while conserving energy. Users can control various functions via their smartphones. Equipped with Bubblesorm technology, it allows detergent to penetrate fabric more effectively, improving cleaning performance. An eco-club clean technology removes built-up dirt in the drum without relying on harsh detergents. During the festival, this washing machine is available for Rs. 25,500, reflecting a discount of up to 22%.

2. IFB 10 Kg Top Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine

This IFB model features an AI-based washing system that adjusts wash duration, water levels, and actions according to fabric type and weight. It employs 2x power steam for removing allergens and wrinkles. Additionally, its built-in heater reaches temperatures of up to 60 degrees Celsius for removing stubborn stains. The Aqua Energie technology prevents colour loss caused by hard water minerals. Shoppers can purchase this washing machine for Rs. 36,490 during the festival.

3. Godrej 10 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine

The Godrej washing machine utilises AI-powered I-Sense technology to optimise wash cycles based on fabric type. A digital inverter ensures efficient performance. It includes a mute wash feature that silences the control panel and buzzer. The machine also offers a 15-minute wash program for lightly soiled clothes. This model is available for Rs. 41,000, with a discount of 38% during the sale.

4. Bosch 9 Kg 5 Star Anti-Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The Bosch model boasts a built-in heater, steam function, and anti-bacterial technology for thorough cleaning. Its 5-star inverter rating signifies energy efficiency alongside strong performance. This washing machine caters to large families by ensuring optimal wash quality while being gentle on fabrics. It is currently priced at Rs. 36,900 during the festival.

5. Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine with In-Built Heater

This Whirlpool washing machine features a front load design that promotes efficient washing with low power consumption and reduced water usage. The built-in heater enables hot water washes to tackle tough stains and enhance detergent effectiveness. With a high spin speed of 1000 RPM and 15 wash programs, it accommodates various fabrics, including delicate items. During the festival, this washing machine is available for Rs. 26,990, along with an additional 10% discount for SBI card users.

First Published Date: 30 Sep, 15:30 IST
