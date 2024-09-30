Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Up to 65% on washing machines from Samsung, Bosch and more top brands

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is live and has entered its fourth day of the huge sale which is still offering huge discounts across various product categories. Shoppers can find savings of up to 80 percent on a wide range of items. Customers can also benefit from additional cashback and bank offers of up to 10 percent when using SBI debit and credit cards during this event. This year's festival highlights offers on leading washing machines with a 10 kg load capacity from brands such as Samsung, LG, IFB, and more.

Here are some of the best deals available on automatic washing machines, including both front and top load options, designed to deliver efficient cleaning for all your laundry needs.

1. Samsung 10 Kg Top Load Washing Machine

This Samsung top load washing machine features a Wi-Fi-enabled smart inverter that enhances washing capabilities while conserving energy. Users can control various functions via their smartphones. Equipped with Bubblesorm technology, it allows detergent to penetrate fabric more effectively, improving cleaning performance. An eco-club clean technology removes built-up dirt in the drum without relying on harsh detergents. During the festival, this washing machine is available for Rs. 25,500, reflecting a discount of up to 22%.

2. IFB 10 Kg Top Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine

This IFB model features an AI-based washing system that adjusts wash duration, water levels, and actions according to fabric type and weight. It employs 2x power steam for removing allergens and wrinkles. Additionally, its built-in heater reaches temperatures of up to 60 degrees Celsius for removing stubborn stains. The Aqua Energie technology prevents colour loss caused by hard water minerals. Shoppers can purchase this washing machine for Rs. 36,490 during the festival.

3. Godrej 10 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine

The Godrej washing machine utilises AI-powered I-Sense technology to optimise wash cycles based on fabric type. A digital inverter ensures efficient performance. It includes a mute wash feature that silences the control panel and buzzer. The machine also offers a 15-minute wash program for lightly soiled clothes. This model is available for Rs. 41,000, with a discount of 38% during the sale.

4. Bosch 9 Kg 5 Star Anti-Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The Bosch model boasts a built-in heater, steam function, and anti-bacterial technology for thorough cleaning. Its 5-star inverter rating signifies energy efficiency alongside strong performance. This washing machine caters to large families by ensuring optimal wash quality while being gentle on fabrics. It is currently priced at Rs. 36,900 during the festival.

5. Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine with In-Built Heater

This Whirlpool washing machine features a front load design that promotes efficient washing with low power consumption and reduced water usage. The built-in heater enables hot water washes to tackle tough stains and enhance detergent effectiveness. With a high spin speed of 1000 RPM and 15 wash programs, it accommodates various fabrics, including delicate items. During the festival, this washing machine is available for Rs. 26,990, along with an additional 10% discount for SBI card users.