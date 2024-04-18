Samsung introduces its 2024 range of AI-Powered TVs in India; Features, price and more

Samsung has unveiled its 2024 range of AI-enhanced TVs, featuring the Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, and OLED models. This announcement at the 'Unbox & Discover' event in Bengaluru's Samsung Opera House signals a transformative shift in home entertainment.

JB Park, Samsung Southwest Asia's CEO, underscored the company's dedication to infusing Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its product lineup. He highlighted the new TVs' ability to deliver outstanding viewing experiences while innovating in accessibility, sustainability, and security.

Neo QLED 8K: Setting the AI TV Benchmark

The Neo QLED 8K stands out with its NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, a notable advancement in AI TV tech. Its Neural Processing Unit (NPU) offers double the processing speed and an eight-fold increase in neural networks compared to its predecessor. This ensures crystal-clear visuals and dynamic sound, powered by AI Picture Technology, AI Upscaling Pro, and AI Motion Enhancer Pro. The TV also features AI Auto Game Mode, AI Customization Mode, and AI Energy Mode, offering tailored experiences for gaming, content consumption, and energy efficiency. Available in sizes from 65 to 85 inches, the Neo QLED 8K promises to redefine home entertainment.

Diverse Lineup for Varied Entertainment

Samsung's 2024 lineup extends to the Neo QLED 4K and the world's first glare-free OLED TVs. The Neo QLED 4K, driven by the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, offers stunning 4K resolution and contrast, enhanced by Real Depth Enhancer Pro and Quantum Matrix Technology. The OLED TVs ensure clear visuals and deep blacks under any lighting, making them ideal for gaming and entertainment. Samsung also offers tailored Smart Experiences for Indian consumers, including Cloud Gaming Service, Samsung Education Hub, and Smart Yoga.

For a limited time, Samsung offers a pre-order bonus of a free soundbar, Freestyle, or Music Frame, depending on the TV model purchased, until April 30, 2024. Customers can also avail up to 20% cashback on selected models, with prices starting from Rs. 319,990 for the Neo QLED 8K, Rs. 139,990 for the Neo QLED 4K, and Rs. 164,990 for the OLED range. Samsung's AI TVs present an enticing upgrade for those seeking an immersive, personalised viewing experience.

