Amazon Prime Day sale date revealed! Check the massive discounts coming soon

Attention buyers! Amazon Prime Day sale date has been revealed! Check out the great offers coming your way.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 28 2023, 17:43 IST
Attention Amazon Prime members! The most awaited sale of the year is here! The prime day sale will happen for only 2 days, that is, on July 15 and July 16. Prime Day is a 2-day sale with massive discounts and new launches and presents a great chance for prime members to grab amazing products at low prices.

The e-commerce giant is all set to offer exciting deals across a wide range of products. From the Latest flagship smartphones to home appliances and fashion. Amazon has already revealed various bank offers, exchange deals, and cashback as part of the Prime Day sale 2023.

Amazon prime day sale offers

Prime Day sale is offering up to 40 off on laptops, headphones, speakers, and other electronics. You can also get great deals on fashion and beauty products as Amazon is offering up to 50-80% off. Additionally, you can get up to 60% off on daily consumables like groceries, baby care, health, and household, etc. Not just that, but as a prime member you can also get up to 70% off on home appliances, kitchen, and decor. You can get books and toys with up to 70% off.

These were just discounts! You can also get benefits from bank offers and exchange deals as Amazon is giving 10% savings on SBI Credit cards/ICICI bank Credit/Debit cards and EMI.

Note that the Prime Day sale begins on July 15. So, you access the great deals and offers, you must be an Amazon Prime member and to become a member you need to purchase the membership.

Want to know how you can get a Prime membership? Follow the steps below:

Step 1:

Go to the Amazon website or app (You can download the app from the Google play store or Apple store)

Step 2:

Create your account by using your mobile number or email-ID

Step 3:

Now tap to “Try Prime”

Step 4:

Now you can pick the monthly or yearly subscription option. The monthly subscription retails for Rs.129 and the yearly subscription for Rs,999.

Step 5:

Enter your card details and make the payment to get access to all Prime member benefits.

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 17:43 IST
