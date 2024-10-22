 Ambrane Solar 10K power bank with four-fold solar panels launched in India- Details | Tech News
Ambrane Solar 10K power bank with four-fold solar panels launched in India- Details

Ambrane Solar 10K power bank with four-fold solar panels launched in India- Details

Ambrane has launched the Solar 10K power bank in India, featuring a unique four-fold solar panel design for efficient charging and portability.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 22 2024, 16:46 IST
Ambrane has launched the Solar 10K power bank in India with four-fold solar panels and fast charging.

Ambrane has launched the Solar 10K power bank in India, marking its entry into the solar-powered device market. The product features a four-fold solar panel design that enhances its portability. Ambrane offers a six-month warranty on this device, which is available for purchase on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and the Ambrane India website.

Ambrane Solar 10K Power Bank: Key Features

The Solar 10K power bank comes with a capacity of 10,000mAh and supports fast charging outputs of up to 22.5W. It utilises specially designed solar panels that can achieve an input of up to 8.5W under optimal sunlight conditions. The solar charging process may take up to five days to complete, depending on the intensity of sunlight. Additionally, users can recharge the power bank quickly using a 20W Power Delivery (PD) charger, achieving a full charge in about an hour.

Also read: Asus ROG Phone 9 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, triple cameras to launch on November 19- All details

Safety features built into the power bank include protections against overheating and overcharging, thanks to its multi-layered circuitry. The folding solar panels contribute to its lightweight design, making it easy for users to transport. This power bank is particularly suited for outdoor enthusiasts such as hikers and mountaineers, providing a reliable power source while on the move.

Also read: Airtel and Jio struggle as 5G speeds declining two years after launch: Report

The Solar 10K power bank's maximum output of 22.5W, combined with Ambrane's BoostedSpeed technology, enables it to recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB Type-C or USB-A devices two to three times. It includes additional functions like a digital LED display, torch, and SOS signalling, enhancing its usability in emergency situations. Furthermore, this power bank meets airline regulations, making it a practical choice for travellers.

Also read: 10 ergonomic accessories to improve you work-from-home setup

Ambrane Solar 10K Power Bank: Price and Availability

Ambrane has priced the Solar 10K at Rs. 2,799, and it comes with a warranty of 180 days. The product is available through Amazon, Flipkart, and the Ambrane India website.

First Published Date: 22 Oct, 16:46 IST
