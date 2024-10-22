Airtel and Jio struggle as 5G speeds declining two years after launch: Report

India boasts one of the highest levels of 5G availability in the region, largely due to the efforts of Jio and Airtel. However, a recent report from analytics firm Opensignal indicates that the average 5G download speeds for these providers have decreased significantly since the network's launch two years ago. This decline stems from increased congestion driven by rapid 5G adoption and rising data consumption.

Airtel and Jio 5G's Declining Performance Metrics

The report highlights critical aspects such as spectrum management and usage, which are vital for improving the 5G user experience. Notably, only 16 percent of 5G users utilise the 700MHz frequency band. While this band offers broader coverage across larger areas, it generally delivers slower speeds. In contrast, the majority - 84 percent - of users rely on the 3.5GHz band, which provides faster speeds but has more limited coverage. As data demand surges, service providers struggle to manage their spectrum resources effectively.

In terms of performance, Airtel's 5G download speed averages around 240 Mbps, which is 6.6 percent faster than Reliance Jio. Additionally, Airtel reports a higher 5G upload speed at 23 Mbps, outperforming Jio by 83 percent. Data for this analysis was collected over 90 days from June 1 to August 29 this year, focusing on Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and government-owned BSNL. Notably, Vi and BSNL have yet to roll out commercial 5G services, leaving Airtel and Jio at the forefront of the Indian 5G landscape.

Provider Strategies for Traffic Management

To address the growing traffic demands, Airtel is reallocating its mid-band spectrum and plans to deploy 5G Standalone (SA) technology to reduce its reliance on 4G networks. Jio, meanwhile, is enhancing its SA 5G network and improving spectrum usage strategies.

While Airtel has received recognition for its 5G services, including multiple awards for video and gaming experience, Jio holds the Consistent Quality award, which signifies its strong performance in reliability for demanding applications. Jio also leads in 5G Availability and Coverage, winning three awards in that area, while Airtel claims the title for the fastest download and upload speeds in the country.