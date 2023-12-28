8 Best Android smartwatches: From Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 to Google Pixel, check them all

8 Best Android smartwatches: In the smartwatch market, you will find multiple ranges and features. However, deciding on the right smartwatch does not come easy as one has to look for design, sports modes, battery, performance, and other features. However, one common thing that users forget to look at is the operating system of the smartwatch. While most brands develop their own OS, most of them are based on Android, unlike the Apple Watch. If you are someone who is looking for a feature-filled smartwatch then we have curated a list of 8 best Android smartwatches to help you pick the one which matches your requirements. Check out the list of smartwatches below. Products included in this article 4% OFF Google Pixel Watch - Android Smartwatch with Fitbit Activity Tracking - Heart Rate Tracking Watch - Polished Silver Stainless Steel case with Charcoal Active Band - WiFi (145) 10% OFF Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch (Shadow Grey/Graphite Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership (1,452) 13% OFF Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Bluetooth (44mm, Graphite, Compatible with Android only) (6,983) 62% OFF Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96" AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Silicon Strap (Jet Black) (16,793) 80% OFF Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43" AMOLED Display Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, TWS Connection, 300+ Sports Modes, 110 in-Built Watch Faces, 4GB Storage & AI Voice Assistant (Black) (14,398) 51% OFF Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth(4.0 cm, Black, Compatible with Android only) (6,983) 21% OFF Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch,1.28" Always-on AMOLED Display,416 * 416 PX,SpO2,Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor, 14-Day Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes, Accurate GPS Tracking Fitness (Midnight Black) (126) 70% OFF Noise Force Rugged & Sporty 1.32" Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 550 NITS, 7 Days Battery, AI Voice Assistance, Smart Watch for Men (Jet Black) (4,864)

What one should look in an Android smartwatch?

Features: Know your requirements and see what features will be most important to keep your health and fitness requirements in check. Also check what smart features the watch includes such as gesture modes, GPS, Bluetooth calling, etc.

Water and dust resistance: Check if the smartwatch can beat water and dust. To ensure that, check the water resistance certification rating of the device. On most devices, it says IP68 which is the best one.

Display: Check the size of the smartwatch and what kind of display it features. Make sure to pick the one with an AMOLED display which holds the highest brightness.

Build quality: Check what material the smartwatch is made up of, is it plastic, stainless steel, or metal, ensure that the build quality is premium looking as it will ensure the durability of the product.

8 Best Android smartwatches

Google Pixel Watch:

The Pixel watch made a revolutionary debut in October 2022 with some unique capabilities and a sleek circular display which caught the eyes of many. The Google Pixel Watch can be considered the best Android smartwatch due to its amazing offerings. The watch features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 1000nits peak brightness. It also comes with the Always-on display feature so you can stay up to date about time and notifications at all times.

For amazing performance, the Pixel watch is powered by a dual-core Exynos 9110 chipset. It gives data about calories burned, and more with Fitbit activity tracking. You can easily track your heart rate and get insight into your sleep, and assess your heart rhythm for AFib with ECG. It also features Google Wallet for contactless payments and supports event notifications from Calendar. With Google Pixel Watch you can easily respond to messages, manage your inbox, and make calls right from your wrist. The watch also provides Emergency SOS which works well with location-enabled and 4G LTE service or an internet connection. It sports an Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, altimeter, compass, and SpO2 sensors for accurate tracking of health and fitness.

Specifications Display: 1.2-inch Battery life: up to 24 hours Water resistance: 5 ATM Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 1000 nits

2. Fitbit Sense 2:

The next on the list of best Android smartwatches is the Fitbit Sense 2. If you are looking for an attractive design along with features then Fitbit Sense 2 could be a great fit for you in terms of its unique offerings. The smartwatch features a 1.58-inch touch display and 336 x 336 resolution. The Fitbit Sense 2 watch supports notifications for calls, text and apps right from your wrist.

For effective health and fitness tracking, the smartwatch is powered with various sensors such as Heart rate, EDA / cEDA, ECG (in select areas), SpO2, Gyroscope, Altimeter, 3-axis accelerometer, and Skin temperature. The smartwatch runs on Fitbit OS and supports Bluetooth version 5.0. It can Built-in GPS and NFC for route and distance tracking. The smartwatch offers up to 6 days of battery life.

Specifications Display: 1.58-inch Battery life: up to 6 days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 800 nits

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 was launched in 2023. it features a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with always-on display enabled. The display is made up of Sapphire crystal for added durability. It has an aluminium body frame and it supports eSIM.

The Galaxy Watch 6 runs on Exynos W930 and comes with Android Wear OS 4-based One UI Watch 5. It has a 16GB internal storage and a 2GB RAM. The Galaxy Watch 6 series places a strong focus on sleep optimization, offering an in-depth analysis of Sleep Score Factors. These factors include total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, and physical and mental recovery, providing users with a comprehensive understanding of their sleep quality each night. Co-developed with the National Sleep Foundation, the watch also offers personalized Sleep Messages and Sleep Consistency tracking.

The smartwatch also comes equipped with blood pressure and electrocardiogram monitoring, as well as an Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature. This background check for heart rhythms suggestive of Atrial fibrillation (AFib) provides users with comprehensive heart health insights, even while asleep. Other notable features include skin temperature tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, and Fall Detection, which automatically alerts emergency services or pre-selected contacts if a fall is detected.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Watch6 series impresses with a 20% larger and more vibrant display, offering better readability and interaction. The slim bezels contribute to the sleek look, while new one-click bands enable easy customization. Users can choose from over 704 unique combinations to design their perfect watch face.

Specifications Display: 1.5-inch Battery life: up to 40 hours Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 2000 nits

4. Noise ColorFit Ultra 3:

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 which comes with various unique features. The smartwatch features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with up to 550 nits peak brightness. The smartwatch is powered by Single-chip BT technology so there is no need to connect separately for Bluetooth calling. You can easily track your activity and stay on top of your fitness goals with the NoiseFit app. Complete challenges, compete with friends and earn exclusive offers and rewards. The smartwatch also features a functional crown for easy navigation.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 features Noise Health Suite features such as a 24x7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, Sleep tracker, Stress monitoring, Female cycle tracker, and more. It is equipped with a MEMS Microphone for calling clarity and it also supports Always on Display. Additionally, the watch offers more than 100 sports modes for users to stay active and fit. Lastly, the smartwatch offers up to 7-day of battery life and 2 days with Bluetooth calling.

Specifications Display: 1.96-inch Battery life: up to 7 days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 550 nits

5. Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus:

The fifth one on this list of best Android smartwatches is the Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus, which comes with an attractive design and some unique features that too in a budget range. The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED Display with a 2.5D full lamination curve and 700nits peak brightness. It also offers 4GB internal storage to users so they can store music and listen to listen right through their wrists. The watch consists of 300 sports modes to track your activities with minute details. Tracking steps, calories, kilometers and taking one step ahead now you can track your dance class and much more.

The Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus comes with various health tracking features such as SpO2, Heart Rate, Sleep, sports Tracking and many more. It also supports Bluetooth calling with built-in mica nd speakers so you can talk through the watch anytime, anywhere. You can also activate your mobile phone's voice assistant with one single tap and get the work done in a better manner. The watch will work on a single charge for about 5 days and about 2 Days with Bluetooth calling.



Specifications Display: 1.43-inch Battery life: up to 5 days Water resistance: IP67 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 700 nits

6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features a 1.4-inch super AMOLED full-colour always-on display with a resolution of 450x450 pixels for the 44mm variant. The 40mm variant, on the other hand, comes with a 1.2-inch super AMOLED full-color always-on display with a resolution of 396x396 pixels. Both these models come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is powered by Samsung's Exynos W920 Dual Core 5nm processor for great performance. It is coupled with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space. It runs on the new Wear OS with One UI Watch 3 user interface on top. It is water-resistant up to 5ATM and it comes with IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certification. For connectivity, it has LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, NFC, and GPS. Coming to the battery, while the 40mm variant comes with a 247mAh battery, the 44mm variant comes with a 361mAh battery.

Specifications Display: 40mm and 44mm Battery life: 247mAh and 361mAh Water resistance: 5ATM Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 2000 nits

7. Amazfit GTR Mini:

On the seventh spot in this list of best Android smartwatches is the Amazfit GTR Mini. The smartwatch comes with a sleek design and a classy round display. It features a 1.28-inch Always-on AMOLED display with a high 326 PPI resolution for a crystal clear image and sharp details. The watch is powered by a dual-core Huangshan 2S chip to conserve battery power for up to two weeks at a time. It utilises the BioTracker 3.0 advanced biosensor to automatically monitor your SpO2 level 24 hours a day.

It has 5 satellite positioning systems which can pinpoint your position with precision. The Amazfit GTR mini comes with more than 120 sports modes with smart recognition technology. It uses a patented circularly polarised GPS antenna, which allows it to pick up almost twice as many satellite signals as other smartwatches. In terms of health monitoring, it keeps track of Sleep Quality, menstrual period, heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation (SpO₂) and stress level. It also offers 80 watch faces, along with the new Portrait Mode option - which lets you upload three of your favourite pictures. The Zepp OS 2.0 supports an enhanced app ecosystem populated by a large amount of downloadable apps and games.

Specifications Display: 1.28-inch Battery life: up to 15 days Water resistance: 5ATM Bluetooth calling: No Brightness: -

8. Noise Force Rugged:

The last on the list of best Android smartwatches is the Noise Force Rugged which has some great offerings to its users. The smartwatch features a 1.32-inch high-resolution display with 550 nits peak brightness to enjoy easy outdoor viewing, even in the bright sun. It comes with an impact-resistant build and it is designed to be sporty and rugged. It features an attractive functional rotating crown which enables users to easily navigate through the smartwatch functionalities.

The smartwatch also comes with a Bluetooth calling feature along with a dial pad and call logs where you can save 5 contacts on the watch. It offers various Noise Health Suite features such as a Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Breathing practice and female cycle tracker. The watch comes with multiple sports modes from which you can choose as your daily fitness routine or activity. It also offers productivity suites such as reminder.

Specifications Display: 1.32-inch Battery life: up to 7 days Water resistance: IP67 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 550 nits