App Store, Apple Music DOWN! iPhone users left frustrated

According to reports, various Apple services including App Store, Apple Music, and others have suffered a massive outage in the USA. Thousands of users have claimed that their iPhone devices are not working.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 11 2023, 08:12 IST
Know all about App Store, Apple Music, and other Apple services suffering an outage. (Unsplash)
Know all about App Store, Apple Music, and other Apple services suffering an outage. (Unsplash)

App Store, Apple Music down: Shockingly, various Apple services are suffering an outage throughout the USA and nearby regions, as per reports. Some of the services which are facing downtime currently include Apple Music, iTunes Match, Apple Music‌ radio, and the App Store. Apple's developer site, TestFlight, and Apple Support services are also experiencing outages in many areas. While the issue appears to be centered around the USA, nearby regions including Canada and Mexico are also affected, reports have revealed. It is not known how soon can the services be restored. 

The online outage monitoring platform Downdetector posted on its official Twitter handle reporting the issue. It tweeted, “User reports indicate App Store is having problems since 8:52 PM EDT”. In subsequent posts, it has also revealed that other Apple services are also down. As per reports received by the platform, the issues with Apple services began at around 6:02 AM IST. At its peak, more than 3300 users reported issues with Apple Music while 2200 complained about the App Store. 

App Store, Apple Music goes down as Apple services suffer outage

As per user reports, the Apple System Status page flagged red for various Apple services indicating that they were not up and running for many users. While TestFlight, Apple's developer site, and Apple Support have gone back to green, some users are still facing issues accessing them properly. 

The issue is not likely to have affected India or any other region besides the USA. At the moment, it is not known what has caused the outage, but users report getting an SSL error when accessing apps like Apple Music. 

A Twitter user said, “I came to see if Twitter had any answers for the error message. I've tried everything including clearing the cache and re-installing the app. Nothing. Same error”.

Another replied, “Same thing is happening with my phone as well, I can't even update my apps either”.

While it is difficult to say just how soon the services might begin working for all the users, it appears Apple is already working on the issue and some users are finally able to access their apps. 

First Published Date: 11 Apr, 08:07 IST
